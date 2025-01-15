Former Spartan Wraps Up Career-Best NFL Season
Michigan State fans fondly remember the days when former wide receiver Jalen Nailor was torching opposing defenses for 100 yards and a touchdown over his four-year career in East Lansing. He has blossomed into an important target at the NFL level after his latest career-high season.
Nailor just wrapped up his third season with the Minnesota Vikings as they fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card playoff round on Monday night. His first two years were fairly silent with a combined 12 catches and one touchdown, but he completely broke out for a monster year in 2024.
After being drafted by Minnesota in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Nailor's career looked like it would have short life in the NFL, especially after the lack of production in his first two seasons. He has completely changed his trajectory and is going to be a game-changer for years to come in the league.
The former Spartans totaled 28 receptions on 42 targets for 414 receiving yards and six touchdown catches, all career-highs for him this season. He played in all 17 games for the first time in his career and was a go-to guy within a Vikings offense that led them to a 14-4 record.
Averaging 14.4 yards per catch, Nailor may not have caught an extremely high volume of passes, but when he was targeted, big plays ensued. There were six different games this season where Nailor caught a pass for 20 yards or more which are considered to be explosive plays.
The year-to-year growth for the Palmdale, Calif. native has grown every season, meaning that he may even produce even more next season. Nailor signed a four-year, $3.8-million deal back in 2022 which will keep him in Minnesota through 2025.
With just one year left on his deal, consistent or heightened production from Nailor next season will be a massive factor for any future contract that may be offered by the Vikings or other organizations. From what was on display this year, Nailor is a major threat to opposing secondaries.
