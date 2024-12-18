Former Top Recruit, LSU Star Ryan Worth a Look From MSU
There are plenty of former blue-chip five- and four-star talents in the transfer portal. Perhaps some have put three seasons in at the collegiate level, others four seasons. For instance, Damon Payne was an elite 2021 prospect at Alabama who just entered the portal after four seasons of not panning out.
The Michigan State Spartans could make big gains with these types of players. Right now, the Spartans are looking at a depleted secondary for 2025. Cornerback Charles Brantley, arguably the best defensive back the Spartans had in 2024, is in the portal. Jaylen Thompson is in the portal, too, as well as some others.
The secondary was already a big disappointment in 2024, with the Spartans losing jack-of-all-trades Dillon Tatum in the first game and, not long after that, a solid option in Chance Rucker. Ed Wood, considered one of the biggest grabs in the transfer portal, didn't quite live up to expectations.
A suitable target the Spartans might consider is versatile defensive back Sage Ryan. Ryan was a highly touted 2021 defensive back, a five-star and the No. 30 overall player in the class per 247Sports.
His scouting report from 247Sports compared him to another do-it-all defensive back, former Michigan standout Jabrill Peppers.
"Versatile, athletic football player with functional size that could translate to cornerback, safety, nickel, receiver, or even running back," 247Sports' Gabe Brooks wrote. "Not overly tall, but possesses adequate height and encouraging bulk relative to position and age. Electric athlete with combine-verified athleticism (4.45 40, 4.37 shuttle, 36-inch vertical). Speed, explosiveness, and fluidity manifest on the field. Closes fast and arrives with a purpose. Could be an intriguing blitzing option. Changes direction well. Flashes impressive burst and acceleration, plus terrific top-end speed. Dangerous return game option.
"Shows promising football instincts and natural playmaking ability. Good football pedigree. Back-to-back state champion in sophomore and junior seasons, but will face a significant jump in competition going from Louisiana small private school level to high-major college ball. Occasionally a bit too physical and handsy in coverage. Can provide the big hit but sometimes sacrifices tackling technique to do so. One of Louisiana's top 2021 prospects with position versatility and athleticism that translates all over the field. Possesses long-term early-round NFL Draft potential."
At LSU, Ryan had 31 appearances and 12 starts. He had starts at safety, nickel, and cornerback. That kind of versatility is something that Blue Adams, Joe Rossi, and Jonathan Smith love for this defense. Players like Angelo Grose and Malik Spencer floated around all over the defensive backfield, specifically the former.
Rossi is not afraid to use his defensive backs in a variety of ways and at numerous positions. Ryan could be a target for Michigan State to consider, a high-ceiling player who has experience and a fresh start.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
