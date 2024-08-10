Former Wolverine Recognizes Spartan Stadium as One of Toughest Places to Play in the Big Ten
Michigan State has historically been a formidable football team with one of the most formidable home crowds in college football. While this is especially true when the team is producing at a high level, Michigan State fans have still shown up relatively well over the last few seasons, regardless of how well the team was doing.
Former Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones played many seasons for the Wolverines and was a part of some of their best offensive lines. Jones worked his way up the depth chart, eventually becoming a significant contributor to Michigan’s National Championship-winning season. He recently ranked each Big Ten stadium’s noise level on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Jones ranked Spartan Stadium in the “can’t hear the person next to you” category. It was the second highest-possible category out of five categories. Jones had Michigan State’s home-field advantage ranked just above Washington’s and Wisconsin’s and just below Ohio State, Penn State, and Nebraska.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive lineman knows his Big Ten stadiums, having played in the conference from 2019 through last season. His ranking of Michigan State as one of the best and loudest stadiums in the conference speaks volumes (no pun intended). Even though Michigan State football has been down the last few years, the home crowd still can create a strong home-field advantage.
Coach Jonathan Smith has been tasked with turning Michigan State’s football team around but the home crowd cannot get much better than what they have been over the last few seasons. After what has been a mainly disappointing stretch of seasons for Michigan State, the home crowd in East Lansing has waited for years to cheer on the Spartans wholeheartedly. A successful first season for Coach Smith would allow them to do so.
According to D1Ticker, Spartan Stadium averaged over 70,000 fans per home game last season, which has been about the status quo over the last five years for Michigan State. On average, Spartan Stadium has been just under 95% full the last five seasons. Coach Smith hopes to put a more productive Michigan State football team on the field this season, which would undoubtedly boost Michigan State’s home attendance even more.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.