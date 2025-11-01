Spartan Nation

Gameday Preview: Michigan State at Minnesota

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's game between the Spartans and the Golden Gophers.

Jacob Cotsonika

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Spartan Stadium.
Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Spartan Stadium. / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Michigan State (3-5 overall, 0-5 Big Ten) is set to go against Minnesota (5-3, 3-2) on Saturday in what will certainly be a test of the Spartans' will, as they are coming off a loss to rival Michigan.

Kickoff is set for 3:31 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Jordan Hal
Oct 28, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) is sacked by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall (5) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Saturday will be the 50th all-time meeting between MSU and the Golden Gophers. Michigan State leads the series, 30-19. When the series is in Minneapolis, the Spartans lead just 13-12.

With the game so close, now is a good time for one last, close look at these teams.

When MSU has the Ball

Makhi Frazie
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) runs the ball prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

One of the big questions for Michigan State is if the offense can score enough points. MSU has scored no greater than 20 points over its last three games, and that number becomes 13 if garbage time is excluded.

Minnesota has had an up-and-down year, but the Gophers have been great when at home; they hold a 5-0 record in Minneapolis and are surrendering just 16 points per game at home against FBS opponents.

When Minnesota has the Ball

Drake Lindse
Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) throws a pass during warmups before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

If there is a game where Michigan State turns its defense around, it has to be this one. The Spartans have the worst defense in the Big Ten in terms of scoring and are the fourth-worst in yards allowed. During conference play, MSU's opponent has scored at least 31 points in every game.

As for Minnesota, the Gophers are scoring the fifth-fewest points per game in the conference and have the second-fewest yards per game.

Individual Stats

Nick Mars
Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry (10) tackles Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Probable Starting QBs

MSU - Aidan Chiles: 63.1%, 1,392 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs

MINN - Drake Lindsey: 61.4%, 1,546 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs

Notable Rushers

MSU - Makhi Frazier: 493 yards, 2 TDs | Aidan Chiles (QB): 227 yards, 6 TDs | Brandon Tullis: 142 yards, 3 TDs

MINN - Darius Taylor: 354 yards, 1 TD | Fame Ijeboi: 276 yards, 1 TD | Grant Washington: 132 yards

Omari Kelly
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback DJ Harvey (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Notable Receivers

MSU - Nick Marsh: 479 yards, 5 TDs | Omari Kelly: 435 yards, 1 TD | Chrishon McCray: 231 yards, 1 TD

MINN - Lemeke Brockington: 339 yards, 3 TDs | Javon Tracy: 272 yards, 2 TDs | Jalen Smith: 271 yards, 2 TDs

Notable Tight Ends

MSU - Jack Velling: 169 yards, 2 TDs | Michael Masunas: 136 yards, 3 TDs

MINN - Jameson Geers: 133 yards, 3 TDs | Drew Biber: 103 yards

Jordan Hal
Michigan State's Jordan Hall celebrates after a stop against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notable Defenders

MSU - LB Jordan Hall: 60 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks | S Malik Spencer: 33 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 3 PBUs, 1 FF

MINN - DL Anthony Smith: 9.5 TFL, 7.0 sacks | LB Devon Williams: 65 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks | S Koi Perich: 44 tackles, 1 pick-six

Team Stats

Jonathan Smit
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter in the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU Offense vs. MINN Defense Averages

MSU Scoring O: 26.3 points (t-77th FBS) | MINN Scoring D: 21.8 points (t-47th)

MSU Total O: 332.8 yards (108th) | MINN Total D: 292.1 yards (15th)

MSU Rush O: 122.0 yards (106th) | MINN Rush D: 102.1 yards (19th)

MSU Pass O: 210.8 yards (88th) | MINN Pass D: 190.0 yards (32nd)

MSU 3rd-Down O: 38.1% (89th) | MINN 3rd-Down D: 37.1% (t-60th)

Lemeke Brockingto
Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Lemeke Brockington (0) catches a pass for a touchdown as Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones (37) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

MINN Offense vs. MSU Defense Averages

MINN Scoring O: 23.9 points (96th) | MSU Scoring D: 32.5 points (t-115th)

MINN Total O: 314.6 yards (122nd) | MSU Total D: 380.1 yards (84th)

MINN Rush O: 110.5 yards (118th) | MSU Rush D: 149.4 yards (77th)

MINN Pass O: 204.1 yards (95th) | MSU Pass D: 230.8 yards (86th)

MINN 3rd-Down O: 38.4% (84th) | MSU 3rd-Down D: 45.0% (117th)

Aidan Chile
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles throws a pass against Michigan during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

