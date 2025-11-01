Gameday Preview: Michigan State at Minnesota
Michigan State (3-5 overall, 0-5 Big Ten) is set to go against Minnesota (5-3, 3-2) on Saturday in what will certainly be a test of the Spartans' will, as they are coming off a loss to rival Michigan.
Kickoff is set for 3:31 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Saturday will be the 50th all-time meeting between MSU and the Golden Gophers. Michigan State leads the series, 30-19. When the series is in Minneapolis, the Spartans lead just 13-12.
With the game so close, now is a good time for one last, close look at these teams.
When MSU has the Ball
One of the big questions for Michigan State is if the offense can score enough points. MSU has scored no greater than 20 points over its last three games, and that number becomes 13 if garbage time is excluded.
Minnesota has had an up-and-down year, but the Gophers have been great when at home; they hold a 5-0 record in Minneapolis and are surrendering just 16 points per game at home against FBS opponents.
When Minnesota has the Ball
If there is a game where Michigan State turns its defense around, it has to be this one. The Spartans have the worst defense in the Big Ten in terms of scoring and are the fourth-worst in yards allowed. During conference play, MSU's opponent has scored at least 31 points in every game.
As for Minnesota, the Gophers are scoring the fifth-fewest points per game in the conference and have the second-fewest yards per game.
Individual Stats
Probable Starting QBs
MSU - Aidan Chiles: 63.1%, 1,392 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs
MINN - Drake Lindsey: 61.4%, 1,546 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs
Notable Rushers
MSU - Makhi Frazier: 493 yards, 2 TDs | Aidan Chiles (QB): 227 yards, 6 TDs | Brandon Tullis: 142 yards, 3 TDs
MINN - Darius Taylor: 354 yards, 1 TD | Fame Ijeboi: 276 yards, 1 TD | Grant Washington: 132 yards
Notable Receivers
MSU - Nick Marsh: 479 yards, 5 TDs | Omari Kelly: 435 yards, 1 TD | Chrishon McCray: 231 yards, 1 TD
MINN - Lemeke Brockington: 339 yards, 3 TDs | Javon Tracy: 272 yards, 2 TDs | Jalen Smith: 271 yards, 2 TDs
Notable Tight Ends
MSU - Jack Velling: 169 yards, 2 TDs | Michael Masunas: 136 yards, 3 TDs
MINN - Jameson Geers: 133 yards, 3 TDs | Drew Biber: 103 yards
Notable Defenders
MSU - LB Jordan Hall: 60 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks | S Malik Spencer: 33 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 3 PBUs, 1 FF
MINN - DL Anthony Smith: 9.5 TFL, 7.0 sacks | LB Devon Williams: 65 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks | S Koi Perich: 44 tackles, 1 pick-six
Team Stats
MSU Offense vs. MINN Defense Averages
MSU Scoring O: 26.3 points (t-77th FBS) | MINN Scoring D: 21.8 points (t-47th)
MSU Total O: 332.8 yards (108th) | MINN Total D: 292.1 yards (15th)
MSU Rush O: 122.0 yards (106th) | MINN Rush D: 102.1 yards (19th)
MSU Pass O: 210.8 yards (88th) | MINN Pass D: 190.0 yards (32nd)
MSU 3rd-Down O: 38.1% (89th) | MINN 3rd-Down D: 37.1% (t-60th)
MINN Offense vs. MSU Defense Averages
MINN Scoring O: 23.9 points (96th) | MSU Scoring D: 32.5 points (t-115th)
MINN Total O: 314.6 yards (122nd) | MSU Total D: 380.1 yards (84th)
MINN Rush O: 110.5 yards (118th) | MSU Rush D: 149.4 yards (77th)
MINN Pass O: 204.1 yards (95th) | MSU Pass D: 230.8 yards (86th)
MINN 3rd-Down O: 38.4% (84th) | MSU 3rd-Down D: 45.0% (117th)
