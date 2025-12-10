Michigan State Football Gets Late Addition, Flips Air Force Commit

Pat Fitzgerald went local for a late addition to Michigan State's 2026 recruiting class .

The team announced the signing of defensive lineman Jackson Pahl as a preferred walk-on Monday, a Howell, Mich. native who had previously been committed to Air Force since July. Pahl had other reported offers from Ivy League schools Cornell and Penn, as well as Division II schools Saginaw Valley State and Davenport, according to his 247Sports profile.

More on Pahl

Howell's Jackson Pahl hauls in a touchdown catch during a 49-14 victory at Canton Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. | Dan Zeppa/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pahl played both ways at Howell, but is listed as a defensive lineman on Michigan State's announcement of his signing. He also just made first-team all-state for players attending MSHAA's Division 1 schools, which are the largest (and usually the best) in Michigan.

According to an article from the Detroit Free Press, Pahl recorded 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits in 11 games this season. He played tight end for Howell as well and was often one of the key blockers for the Highlanders' physical running attack that has won them many games.

Howell is one of the top programs in the state; the Highlanders reached the district final in the playoffs this past season. Their season ended there against East Kentwood, who is led by Pahl's future teammate, four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman .

Additionally, Pahl and Howell have won back-to-back conference championships. The most notable one is the first, which came when the Highlanders upset Belleville and now-Michigan starting quarterback Bryce Underwood during his senior year of high school, 30-29.

More on MSU's 2026 Class

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Pahl is the fifth player from the state of Michigan who has now signed with the Spartans. The other include Coffman, North Branch offensive lineman Eli Bickel , Freeland offensive lineman Tristan Comer , Hartland linebacker Jack Lansing III (preferred walk-on), and Northville wide receiver Colin Charles (preferred walk-on).

Michigan State also has the verbal commitment of four-star Detroit Catholic Central wide receiver Samson Gash , but Fitzgerald and MSU are trying to stave off advances from a few other schools, since Gash is not planning to sign until February.

As of Tuesday, the Spartans' 2026 class is ranked 45th nationally and 12th in the Big Ten, according to Rivals. That's actually a better mark than in 2025, showing that Fitzgerald has done a good job in keeping the bulk of the recruiting class together.

There is one scholarship defensive lineman in MSU's class: three-star Hudson Aultman , who is ranked 1,248th nationally. Jonathan Smith's staff flipped him from Miami (OH) back in November.

Howell's Jackson Pahl (13) knocks down a pass by Belleville's Bryce Underwood Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. | Timothy Arrick/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images