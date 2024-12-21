High-Stakes NFL Matchup to Feature Two Former Spartans
Michigan State alumni Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker and Minnesota Vikings Jalen Nailor will face off on Sunday afternoon in a matchup that will decide the fate of the NFC playoff picture.
The Seahawks are deadlocked with the Los Angeles Rams at 8-6 for first place in the NFC West.
Walker hasn’t seen the same carry load out of the Seattle backfield as in years past for a few reasons.
First, the Seahawks have a new coaching regime. After departing from Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll, Seattle hired former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald.
MacDonald brought in former Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who tends to air out the football instead of running it.
Also, second-year running back Zach Charbonet, a round pick from the UCLA Bruins, has taken a share of the carries with the Seawaks operating more as a backfield by-committee instead of leaning on Walker to produce.
For the Vikings, it seemed like Nailor would be a key piece of their offensive engine early in the season, catching passes from Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season.
However, Nailor received fewer targets after all-pro tight end T.J. Hockenson returned from injury. After catching 14 passes in the first seven games, Nailor has just five receptions over the last seven games.
Even without Nailor’s contributions, the Vikings have rolled, winning seven straight games and leveling the competition in the race for the NFC North crown, tying the Detroit Lions with a record of 12-2.
There could be a resurgence from Nailor, as the Seahawks passing defense is hovering around the middle of the pack when it comes to yards allowed through the air.
On the other hand, Sunday might be a tough spot for Walker to bounce back. The Vikings' defense is one of the best in the league, especially when it comes to rushing defense, allowing only 3.9 yards per carry.
There is a scenario where these two teams could match up again in the NFC Wild Card round.
The Seahawks would have to win the NFC West, and the Vikings would have to hold the 5-seed, the team with the best record not to win its respective division.
