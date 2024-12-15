History of Michigan State and the Heisman Trophy
A program with the storied history of Michigan State Football, it is hard to believe there has only been one player to be a Heisman Trophy finalist wearing a Spartans uniform.
During the 1980s, Michigan State running back Lorenzo White was a dominating force out of the Spartans backfield.
In White’s freshman season, he led the Big Ten in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns. White carried the Spartans' offense, rushing for 172 yards per game.
White ultimately came in fourth in voting, losing out to one of the greatest Heisman-winning running backs of all time, former Auburn running back Bo Jackson.
After a disappointing 1986 season, White returned to Heisman form in his junior season.
White rushed for 132 yards per game while returning to the top of the conference in all major rushing stats in his 1987 campaign. His program record of 41 career rushing touchdowns still stands today.
But White would finish in fourth place for the second time in three years. Finishing behind Gordie Lockbaum of Holy Cross, Don McPherson of Syracuse and the 1987 Heisman Trophy winner, Notre Dame wide receiver Tim Brown.
Despite not having any other finalists there have been a few Spartans to come close.
Most recently, there was an outcry from Spartans fans that former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker wasn’t a finalist for the award in 2021.
Walker rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns in his lone season in East Lansing. However, it wasn’t enough for the Arlington, Tenn. native to earn a trip to New York.
In the end, Alabama quarterback Bryce won the award, while Walker finished in sixth place.
Walker’s season is just an example of how running backs have been slighted in the award as there hasn’t been a running back to win since Derrick Henry in 2015.
This year, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty came in second place after blowing Walker’s number out of the water, rushing for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns.
The Spartans' biggest rival, the Michigan Wolverines, have sent six finalists to New York for the Heisman Ceremony. In the 1990s, the Wolverines had two winners: Desmond Howard in 1991 and Charles Woodson in 1997.
After 27 years, Colorado star Travis Hunter is the first player to win the Heisman Trophy while playing on the defensive side of the ball since Woodson.
