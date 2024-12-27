How Did Jonathan Smith, MSU Do in the Transfer Portal in 2024?
There is only so much a program can evaluate from someone in the transfer portal. Really, it's game tape, maybe you are lucky enough to watch said transfer target in person when they play your school.
One can also go off high school evaluations, too, but caution must be exercised -- they are older, bigger, stronger, faster, and their values might have changed from when a school was recruiting them. Finding good transfer talent, if you aren't a blue-blood or have a massive NIL collective, isn't easy.
Michigan State had to fill a good chunk of their roster with transfer portal talent in 2024. Under first-year head coach Jonathan Smith, the pitch was a much harder sell than an established program would have to face.
Then you factor in the Spartans' criteria for their prototypical player -- someone who fits not just on the field (scheme, measurables, ability) but culture; a family-like atmosphere is critical for Smith and Co., and they want hard-working, tough, gritty football players. Academics are huge, too.
We saw plenty of transfer grabs from the calendar year of 2024 step up for Michigan State when the season came. Who stood out?
(Aidan Chiles was technically a 2023 transfer, committing on Dec. 14)
Jordan Turner, LB
The Wisconsin transfer made his mark during the one season he'll get in East Lansing. Turner stepped in right away as a dominant presence on the field, playing Mike with the green dot and all over the three linebacker spots.
Turner was a physical playmaker who might have been the best player on defense in 2024. He notched 66 total tackles with 10.5 for a loss and two interceptions.
Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, RB
Lynch-Adams was the Spartans' lead rusher in 2024, so he has to get a nod here, with 649 rushing yards on 133 carries. He tallied two touchdowns but had plenty of moments with breakaway runs, such as that electric opening game against Florida Atlantic.
Lynch-Adams' angry running and one-cut style, mixed with some shiftiness, gave Spartan faithful the perfect precursor to what a Michigan State ball carrier will look like under running backs coach Keith Bhonapha.
Tanner Miller, IOL
One of three transfers Smith was able to bring over from Corvallis, Miller stepped into the center spot and captainship with ease and never looked back wearing the green and white. Despite anchoring an offensive line that was ravaged by injuries, Miller was a steady presence for all 12 games.
