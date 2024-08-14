How Good Can MSU's Tight End Room Be?
The Michigan State Spartans are looking for better production from their tight ends than they have received in the last few seasons.
The Spartans have not featured tight ends in their office in recent years, as former Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson focused more on running the football and utilizing wide receivers.
Coach Jonathan Smith and Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren have used tight ends heavily in their offenses during their coaching careers, while Tight Ends Coach Brian Wozniak has developed players into NFL talent.
The Spartans could finally see major production out of their tight ends for the first time since Josiah Price was one of the most reliable targets on a winning team. This could be the deepest tight end room the Spartans have had in a long time.
Headlined by Oregon State transfer Jack Velling, who could be one of the best tight ends in the country, the Spartans could lean on this position group in the future. Several Michigan State tight ends could see the field and be game-changing players.
Velling expects to be a fixture in the offense after leading all tight ends in touchdown receptions in the country in 2023. He has a built-in connection with quarterback Aidan Chiles, as the two became familiar in Corvallis last season.
Velling has the size and hands to be an impact pass-catcher at all three levels of the field. He should be a presence on the field that Michigan State has not had since Price.
Former four-star high school prospect Brennan Parachek saw limited action for the Spartans in his freshman season but showed flashes of his potential in those snaps. He caught six passes for 55 yards, including a 17-yard reception against Nebraska.
Parachek moves more like a receiver than a tight end, showing off great yards-after-catch ability and elusiveness. The Spartans could opt to play Velling and Parachek together and form a dangerous tight end duo.
Beyond those two, the Spartans have a stable of depth tight ends, including sixth-year Tyneil Hopper, redshirt sophomore Michael Masunas, and freshman Wyatt Hook.
The Spartans have not used their tight ends much in previous seasons, but that could change this year, making their offense much more dynamic.
