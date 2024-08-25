How Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles Earned the 'C' Patch
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles was recently voted by his peers to serve as one of his team's five cap;tains, an honor that speaks volumes for an 18-year-old in his first season with a new program.
But Chiles earned it. Not only will he be leading the offense into battle with his abilities, but his vocalness and leadership should have an effect on the whole team as it takes on one of the toughest schedules in the conference this season.
Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins recently shared why he believed Chiles was awarded the honor.
"I think one is reps," Hawkins said after the Spartans' practice on Thursday. "Just having the opportunity to work with the guys for an extended period of time. There were guys that got after it this summer. While we were on the road recruiting, they were doing seven-on-seven, doing routes on there, doing things to push it to the next level.
"And then him [Chiles], just his personality; he's a guy that binds the entire team. You'll see him over there on the defensive side, you see him on the offensive side, he's with the special teams guys, thats' the kind of dude you need on your team. And he's done a tremendous job of just helping pull everything together. And it's been fun to watch. He has natural leadership skills, he's a QB and it comes easy to him. He just goes about his regular day, and it's been a big help for us."
Chiles said he was "very surprised" to be elected a captain.
"Coach [Jonathan] Smith, I mean, he talked about how he chose captains off of how the teams chose -- the whole team chose everybody, they wrote who they wanted as captains," Chiles said. "And it just showed how my team [views me] as a leader and my abilities to help them grow as a team. And also help me grow as a player. So, it just shows that I have the traits and the team also has the traits, and I believe that I have the traits."
The Spartans five team captains -- Chiles, Nate Carter, Tanner Miller, Jordan Turner and Maverick Hansen -- will all wear a "C" patch on their jerseys this season.
