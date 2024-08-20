Michigan State Football Names Captains For 2024 Season
Michigan State football is readying for its opening contest in Spartan Stadium against Florida Atlantic, which is arriving fast.
Fall camp has been a successful one for Coach Jonathan Smith, whose staff has implemented new systems on each side of the ball, as well as evaluated the mixture of returning talent and transfer portal grabs.
Michigan State recently announced its five captains for the 2024 season -- quarterback Aidan Chiles, running back Nate Carter, center Tanner Miller, linebacker Jordan Turner and defensive lineman Maverick Hansen.
Chiles' naming as a team captain is significant for many reasons. Chiles, still just 18 years old, is young even by true sophomore standards. He also hasn't played a starting rep as a college quarterback, let alone for the Spartans.
Chiles was the presumed starter ever since his highly anticipated East Lansing arrival in December. All of the attention has been on the young signal-caller, and he has looked the part so far and even showed signs of it as a true freshman earning reps at Oregon State. Chiles has a lively arm and he is a big-time threat running the ball. He can get yards or extend plays.
Carter will get the majority of the carries this season alongside transfer back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams. Carter was the Spartans' leading rusher last season (he started all 12 games) and he is looking to take another step with an improved offense around him.
Carter is the right kind of running back for offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and running backs coach Keith Bhonapha. He can receive out of the backfield, block, has good vision as a runner, and most importantly, he falls forward.
Miller was another big transfer addition that followed Smith from Corvallis. Miller received some All-American recognition last season and was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection. He will be the most experienced player on the offensive line and its heartbeat as the center.
Turner is will likely take over the Spartans defense as the Mike linebacker in Joe Rossi's scheme. Turner has received praise for his physical playstyle and his feel for the game has earned him the honor of wearing Rossi's mic'ed up helmet during some practices. Rossi said it will be more of a player-based decision than a position-based one. Turner might just be the player to have earned it.
Hansen has played in 41 career games and made eight starts in his five seasons at Michigan State. He is a vocal veteran, so it is no surprise that Hansen earned his captaincy.
