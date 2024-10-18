How MSU Offense Can Get Going vs. Tough Iowa Defense
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive loss as they welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes to Spartan Stadium for a night matchup.
In the Spartans’ three-game losing streak, we have seen the team struggle to maintain drives.
Whether that be because they cannot get the run game going, are forced into long passing situations, or turn over the ball too much, the Spartans have not been the explosive offense they hoped they would be.
Things will not get easier for an offense trying to improve, as the Hawkeyes are one of the best defenses in college football. Let’s face it, they have been since this sport was invented.
So, how can Jonathan Smith’s squad get this offense going in the right direction against one of the toughest units in the country?
First, Michigan State should establish the pass to set up the run. Usually, it is the other way around, but the Hawkeyes are much better at stopping the run than the pass.
Michigan State found success against Ohio State by moving the ball quickly and mixing up its runs and passes. The short passing game will be imperative, but that is an element of the Spartans’ offense that they have not mastered yet.
The Spartan wide receivers must get open quickly on short slant routes or intermediate digs so Aidan Chiles can make quick decisions and get the ball out of his hands quickly.
There should be a heavy dose of Nick Marsh involved in this game. Marsh has not replicated his performance in the Maryland game due to injury, but he is healthy now and must be more involved.
Marsh is comfortably this team's best separator and downfield threat, so the ball must go his way often.
When the Spartans run the ball, they should lean on Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams rather than Nate Carter. Lynch-Adams has shown a more consistent ability to hit the hole and shed first contact through the first six games.
Carter can be used more often in the passing game. He has struggled to create many explosive runs this season, so getting him in space could be key.
Jack Velling is another player whose offensive production must improve. He has gotten going more in the last few weeks, and that should remain the case in this game.
Michigan State is capable of scoring points against Iowa, but it will have to avoid mistakes and execute.
