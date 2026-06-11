How Cam Ward Can Evolve Role With MSU Next Season
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Cam Ward quickly established a foothold as a piece of Michigan State's future last season.
He previewed what he could become in his second official game against Arkansas. Ward's 18 points and 10 rebounds were both season-highs that night against the Razorbacks. A wrist injury a few weeks after that set Ward back a bit, but his sophomore campaign could become a big one for the Spartans.
Where Ward Can Improve
Offensive polish is the name of the game this offseason for Ward. He'll get his 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game off his high motor by itself. The ceiling is so much higher, though. Ward can develop his footwork in the post more, his touch around the rim could be better, and he certainly could be a better free-throw shooter. Ward could also foul less on the defensive end.
It's all relatively fixable stuff that can come with time and repetition in the gym. Ward won't have to do it all at once this offseason to have a successful sophomore year. It could take him until his senior season to master all of the things listed above.
So many players who come through Tom Izzo's program are on four-year development paths. It's why so many have had their best seasons as seniors at Michigan State. Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper were just the latest examples.
That path to a big senior year comes with year-over-year progression, though. Each player takes a step each season, not being asked to bite off more than they can chew. The size of the step forward from Ward will be very interesting to see.
Ward's Projected Role
Ward is either going to be a starter or one of the top bench options for MSU this season. His chances as a starter, at least in my view, are partially dependent on how much Coen Carr's three-point shot improves during the offseason. If it gets better by a satisfactory amount, I think Ward starting at power forward can work. If it doesn't, having two non-shooters in the starting lineup right by each other might be difficult.
Ward got about 15 minutes a game last season as a freshman. Going up to about 20 would be a pretty normal jump for him, probably more if he forges out a starting role. Ward's grittiness and toughness get him on the court. An improvement on the offensive end and some less fouling on the other end will keep him there.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika