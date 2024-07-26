How MSU's Jonathan Smith 'Re-Recruited' Aidan Chiles, Jack Velling, Tanner Miller
Coach Jonathan Smith brought three key players over to Michigan State from Oregon State this offseason -- quarterback Aidan Chiles, tight end Jack Velling and offensive lineman Tanner Miller.
Smith had recruited these three players before they initially came to Oregon State, and after his departure this offseason, he had to go through the same process again.
Having already been their coach, he had an advantage.
"All three of those guys played for us, and all three of them had options," Smith said at Big Ten Football Media Days on Wednesday. "Once they were in the portal and they were exploring, they had a lot of options, a lot of different schools. So then, you're turning into recruiting mode and you're talking about how they could develop. Because I think [since] they had experienced with us, that recruiting message was pretty impactful.
"On the point of what they can do, I do think all three of them, we feel like, can play, but also, the type of guys you want in your locker room. Especially when you're starting Year 1."
Smith discussed what those recruiting pitches entailed.
"As you're recruiting them, they've been exposed to how we're approaching things and what we want to do with their talent, those kind of things," Smith said, "speak to the conference and wanting a different place to showcase their talent type thing. And ultimately, they make a choice."
All eyes with be on Chiles, who of the three has the most to prove, as the other two were already established starters with their former program.
"Aidan, I think athletically, he's gifted at throwing the ball, he can move his feet, but he has a deep passion for this game. He likes studying it, and I think he's got some instincts to play in the game.
"Yes, he's still a youngster. He had some action last year, but we're looking forward to seeing how him playing full-time, how he continues to grow and gives us a chance to score some points."
Smith coached for six seasons at Oregon State, having led the Beavers to bowl games in each of the past three seasons.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.