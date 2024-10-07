How Three Consecutive Losses Impacts Michigan State
Michigan State has had difficulty on the field over the last three weeks. The Spartans have lost their third consecutive game and head into the bye week reeling. Michigan State started the season on a three-game winning streak, and nearly everything has gone wrong since.
After traveling east to face Boston College, Michigan State lost a winnable game against the Eagles. However, Michigan State did so without some of their best players, making matters worse. Then, Michigan State lost to Ohio State at home and Oregon on the road in blowout fashion.
Before the three-game skid, Michigan State was beginning to turn a few heads on the national level. However, the way they lost three consecutive games has given those same people who believed in the Spartans a few weeks ago some hesitation moving forward.
The latest version of the US LBM Coaches Poll was recently released. A few weeks ago, Michigan State received a couple of votes in the coaches poll but has failed to receive any top 25 votes since their three-game losing streak began.
However, the Big Ten had multiple teams ranked in the top 25 by coaches, perhaps a testament to how difficult of a schedule Michigan State has had so far this season. After a wild weekend of games that saw multiple ranked teams lose to unranked teams, the Big Ten had three teams ranked in the top five of the most updated coaches poll.
Ohio State was ranked as the second-best team in the country, Oregon was ranked as the third-best, and Penn State was ranked as the fifth-best. In addition to those three teams, three other Big Ten teams were ranked inside the top 25 of the coaches' poll. Indiana was ranked as the 20th-best team, Michigan was ranked as the 21st-best, and Illinois was ranked as the 23rd-best.
Michigan State will return to the drawing board and try to find a way to bounce back from a devastating set of games that did not go very well for them. Michigan State returns to action against a formidable Iowa team, then faces Michigan on the road the week after. Luckily for Michigan State, the schedule gets easier after their trip to Ann Arbor.
