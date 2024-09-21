How Will an Injured Spartans Defense Shut Down Boston College's Pass Game?
The Michigan State Spartans are without multiple starting defensive players in Week 4 and will face a strong passing game from Boston College on Saturday night.
Two starting safeties are out for significant time after redshirt junior Kalil Majeed and junior Dillon Tatum caught the injury bug early in the year. Sophomore cornerback Chance Rucker and redshirt senior defensive end Avery Dunn will also miss tonight's ballgame.
Arizona State transfer and redshirt senior Ed Woods will join redshirt junior Charles Brantley as the Spartans' starting cornerbacks while junior Malik Spencer, junior Nikai Martinez and redshirt senior Angelo Grose will control the safety positions.
The Eagles have three dangerous wideouts in their locker room with redshirt junior Lewis Bond, redshirt freshman Reed Harris, and graduate senior Treshaun Ward, all averaging over 15 yards per catch, combining for five touchdown catches and 379 receiving yards.
All three guys have over 100 yards receiving on the year, which has given junior quarterbackThomas Castellanos several outlets in the passing game whenever he isn't handing the ball off or running a read option.
"We got a bunch of respect for that program and that staff, as mentioned before, counting on an atmosphere that'll be electric, and I think [our] guys like playing good teams and challenging ourselves," said Coach Jonathan Smith regarding the Eagles. "Going back on the road, so it's an opportunity and a challenge at the same time."
The Spartans have created an interception in each of their first three games with four total on the season. Even with several injuries, a "bend don't break" mentality has been inherited by this defense. They will need to continue that motto into tonight as they will face their toughest test so far.
The positive for the Spartans is that they have experienced veterans in the secondary and will be able to compete through all four quarters without facing fatigue or blowing multiple coverages that a young defensive back might struggle with in a high-pressure contest.
The Green and White will have to take away the passing game as much as possible to force the Eagles to run the football and make Castellanos create plays with his feet. If they can make it tough through the air, the Spartans will have an excellent chance to start 4-0 and pick up a statement win.
