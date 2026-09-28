MSU Players Stepping Into Bigger Roles Following Wave of Injuries

Michigan State's depth chart might look a lot different against Wisconsin than it did entering Saturday's game vs. Nebraska.

Only one starter was listed in the "out" category on MSU's midweek availability reports before the Nebraska game: linebacker Brady Pretzlaff . Corner Tyran Chappell had been listed as questionable throughout the week, but he was moved to "out" on the game-day report that comes out two hours prior to kickoff.

Michigan State’s Cam Edwards, top, is tackled by Nebraska’s Danny Odem III during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. Edwards was injured on the play. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Then, things snowballed. Michigan State's other starting corner, Tre Bell , got hurt during warm-ups. Running back Cam Edwards suffered an apparent right knee injury, and starting left guard Conner Moore appeared to hurt his back on the same play. Linebacker Jordan Hall appeared to injure something in his left leg. Several other players got dinged up at different points, too.

It's not known yet which injuries are long-term or short-term. Pat Fitzgerald is set to speak on Monday, though he's generally declined to share injury information before he has to. The Spartans will also start releasing availability reports again on Wednesday, but that will only inform each player's availability for Wisconsin. If some of these injuries are longer-term, though, here are the likely replacements.

Replacing RB Cam Edwards: Jaziun Patterson

Michigan State’s Jaziun Patterson runs for a gain against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One injury that seemed severe in real time was to Edwards. He got hit right in the knee while his right foot was planted on the ground. Edwards quickly reached to hold his knee, and he was eventually carted off after a visit to the medical tent. Edwards looked pretty frustrated as he left the field, too. We'll see if Edwards' injury is truly season-ending or close, but him playing at Wisconsin would be a major surprise.

The good news is that Michigan State has some depth at running back. Edwards was still the clear RB1 and MSU's best offensive player so far, but if there's a spot on the offensive side where the Spartans can absorb a blow, it's probably running back. Jaziun Patterson filled in for Edwards relatively well against Nebraska, rushing it 16 times for 54 yards and a touchdown. The stat line doesn't jump out on paper, but Fitzgerald was impressed with Patterson's day.

Michigan State’s Jaziun Patterson runs for a touchdown against Eastern Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I thought Jazz Patterson ran his tail off," Pat Fitzgerald said after the game. "I thought he ran with some physicality and some violence."

Marvis Parrish would presumably get an uptick in carries as well. He's a true sophomore who transferred in from Western Kentucky this past offseason after totaling 779 scrimmage yards in 2025. Parrish probably has the higher ceiling between him and Patterson, but Patterson's Big Ten experience from his time at Iowa makes him the sensible choice to be the new workhorse back.

Replacing Jordan Hall: Caleb Wheatland

Michigan State’s Caleb Wheatland, left, closes in on Nebraska’s Anthony Colandrea on a run during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The toughest player Michigan State may have to try to replace is Hall. MSU also has solid linebacker depth, but Hall is the team's best player. The difference is noticeable when he's on the field versus when he's not.

It's tough to figure out who will replace Hall directly because part of the Spartans' eventual plan depends on other players getting healthy, too. Pretzlaff will probably get Hall's green-dot duties once he returns from what appeared to be a concussion he suffered against Notre Dame, but Pretzlaff was already starting next to Hall.

Michigan State’s Caleb Wheatland, center, center, celebrates a stop against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former Maryland/Auburn transfer Caleb Wheatland would probably get a lot of the snaps left behind by Hall, not necessarily at Hall's MIKE position, but really at outside linebacker. Wheatland is tied with Pretzlaff for the third-most tackles on the team with 17 through Week 4.

Dion Crawford's status matters here, too. He started in Pretzlaff's place on Saturday and played 31 defensive snaps, but he was also on the list of Spartans who left the game at one point with an injury.

Replacing Conner Moore: Luka Vincic

Michigan State’s Luka Vincic, center, advances an MSU fumble as Nebraska’s Victor Evans III, right, and Anthony Jones Jr. make the tackle during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Potentially losing Moore would also change the complexion of Michigan State's offensive line. The Spartans have rotated a few guys in here and there, but there wasn't as much subbing going on against Nebraska, especially after Moore came out of the game.

Luka Vincic as Moore's replacement is similar to Wheatland possibly replacing Hall. Vincic plays right guard, and Moore is a left guard. Michigan State's plan when Moore went down, though, was to move starting RG Nick Sharpe to the left side and put Vincic on the right side. Vincic seemed to play okay on Saturday, but it still wasn't an outstanding day for MSU's offensive line against Nebraska, allowing six sacks.