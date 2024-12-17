Is There Interest Between MSU, Oregon State LB Jordan?
The Michigan State Spartans, as I have previously reported, could be in the market for an off-the-ball linebacker.
The Spartans will be visited by highly coveted Marshall linebacker Jaden Yates soon, a tell-tale sign. Even then, it is not so surprising when top snap-getters Cal Haladay and Jordan Turner, the latter of which might have been the defense's best player this season, are done suiting up at the college level.
I wrote that when Oregon State linebacker Isaiah Chisom entered the transfer portal. For obvious reasons, there is a big chance a pipeline from Corvallis to East Lansing could be built. Chisom's teammate, Melvin Jordan IV, just entered the portal.
The Spartans have already landed a transfer from the Beavers, offensive lineman Luka Vincic. Interestingly, Jordan commented on Vincic's announcement post, "Guess the grass is always greener" with some emojis.
Could that be a sign?
Jordan would be a good fit for the Spartans, as, per Pro Football Focus, he was the Beavers' highest-rated defensive player. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound linebacker is capable in coverage -- which is what linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi loves in a potential Mike linebacker.
Oh, and Jordan was a defensive captain. Another box checked to potentially fill the Mike role.
"You know, I think the Mike linebackers -- I think a portion of it's leadership, but from a physical standpoint, you gotta have guys that are comfortable in space," Rossi said in August. "You wouldn't even think that I would say that to start with the Mike, but you know, the Mike ends up out of the box all of the time in three-by-one formations, and so the guy has got to be physical and he's got to be able to stop the run, all those things, I got it. You know, if you're getting recruited as a Mike, you gotta have that skillset but you gotta be comfortable in coverage. Doesn't mean you're playing man-to-man on people all the time, but it just means you got to be able to go out there play in space and function. So I think that that's something that's going to be big for us in terms of that position."
The Spartans are set to host Yates, which shows they are in the market for a linebacker. Could they add a second Beavers star to the roster?
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.