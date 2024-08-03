What MSU Football DC Joe Rossi's Mike LB Looks Like
Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is a specialist when it comes to stopping the other team. He is also a specialist when it comes to linebackers.
Rossi runs a 4-3 that utilizes a rush end and looks like a combination with a 3-4 base. Nonetheless, he throws a lot at the opposing team. Rossi also asks much of his two off-ball inside linebackers.
Rossi needs his linebackers to be competent in pass coverage, as most modern linebackers must be. They have to be downhill run stoppers. They have to be able to cover sideline-to-sideline.
Rossi himself said that he wants to recruit long, athletic, smart linebackers. The prototype, as one would expect, should be best equipped to handle the assignments Rossi gives out.
The Mike linebacker is the quarterback of the defense. Cal Haladay, lead tackler for the Spartans over the last three seasons, said that the deep linebacker room that Rossi has assembled is split between players working out as Mike linebackers and players working as Will linebackers.
But what exactly does a player have to earn the coveted Mike designation? Rossi told reporters on Thursday what that Mike linebacker would require.
"You know, I think the Mike linebackers -- I think a portion of it's leadership, but from a physical standpoint, you gotta have guys that are comfortable in space," Rossi said. "You wouldn't even think that I would say that to start with the Mike, but you know, the Mike ends up out of the box all of the time in three-by-one formations, and so the guy has got to be physical and he's got to be able to stop the run, all those things, I got it. You know, if you're getting recruited as a Mike, you gotta have that skillset but you gotta be comfortable in coverage. Doesn't mean you're playing man-to-man on people all the time, but it just means you got to be able to go out there play in space and function. So I think that that's something that's going to be big for us in terms of that position."
It would seem that Wayne Matthews III, a transfer portal gem the Spartans managed to pick up this spring, might be considered the best candidate to play the Mike position. Haladay, with his leadership and experience, could be another viable candidate. Jordan Hall is incredibly gifted, but as a true sophomore, could lose out on the Mike position if it comes down to experience.
If Jordan Turner continues to turn heads, he could find himself in the job.
