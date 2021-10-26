    • October 26, 2021
    Former Spartan Star Signs With NFL Team

    He was a stalwart of Michigan State's defense for years, now he has his chance to prove himself as a professional
    One of the best defensive players to don the Green and White is finally getting an opportunity to prove himself in the National Football League.

    Joe Bachie, a three-year starting linebacker for Michigan State, has been signed to the active roster by the Cincinnati Bengals. Bachie had been a member of the Bengals’ practice squad through the first seven weeks of the season.

    It’s a great opportunity for a former Spartan who excelled during his time in East Lansing. Bachie played in 40 career games, finishing his career ranked 20th in MSU history with 27.5 tackles for loss, and 22nd in total tackles with 285. He is also tied for sixth in Michigan State’s record books with five career forced fumbles.

    Bachie earned All-Big Ten honors – First Team selection by coaches, Second Team selection by media – after a stellar junior season with the Spartans. He led the team and was seventh in the Big Ten with 102 tackles that season. Bachie was also named Third Team All-Big Ten twice in his career, following his sophomore and senior seasons.

    The former Spartan standout went undrafted in 2020, and spent time in the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles organizations before landing in Cincinnati. The Bengals will travel to face the New York Jets this Sunday.

    Joe Bachie OSU 19
    Former Spartan Star Signs With NFL Team

