AFC West Report Card: Chiefs Could Be Back in Business

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Was last season a blip or an inflection point? That’s the lingering question for the AFC West.

After winning the division for nine consecutive years, the Chiefs posted a 6–11 record, finishing third in the West. As a response, Kansas City was aggressive, shoring up both sides of the ball, led by the free-agent signing of Kenneth Walker III and a pair of first-round, defensive draft picks.

Then there’s the Raiders, who have a new coach-quarterback combination in former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza . While the climb from the basement to the penthouse is steep, that combo is the ticket to making a strong move.

But we begin with the Broncos, who are hoping to hold onto their newfound perch atop the division. Denver won 14 games and earned the AFC’s top seed behind a suffocating defense, which ranked third in points allowed while pacing the league with 68 sacks. In hopes of getting the offense up to speed, the Broncos added some with the trade for receiver Jaylen Waddle, relinquishing three draft picks in the process.

Denver Broncos

Offseason grade: C+

Key additions: WR Jaylen Waddle

Key subtractions: LB Dre Greenlaw, DL John Franklin-Myers

What they accomplished this offseason: The Broncos finally found a running mate to play with Courtland Sutton, but it cost plenty.

On March 18, the Broncos acquired Waddle from the rebuilding Dolphins for first-, third- and fourth-round picks (Denver also got a fourth-rounder back), but got a game-changer in return. Waddle, 27, has enjoyed three 1,000-yard seasons and, despite the underwhelming quarterback play of Tua Tagovailoa and Quinn Ewers, posted 910 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

For the defensively-driven Broncos, adding Waddle is about gaining explosiveness. His 14.2 yards per reception and 9.1 yards per target a year ago would have topped Denver’s receivers, a group that only saw Sutton eclipse 750 yards despite quarterback Bo Nix throwing a league-high 612 times. Waddle also had 14 receptions of at least 20 yards, while the Broncos had Sutton’s 17 and nobody else in double figures.

After largely keeping one of the NFL’s best defenses intact, Denver’s top priority was adding firepower to a group that ranked tied for 15th in yards per play (5.3), 17th in net yards per pass attempt (6.0) and 18th in points per drive (2.05). Waddle is a terrific start to enhancing this unit, alongside the continued maturation of second-year running back RJ Harvey and third-year Nix.

What work remains to be done: Waddle is fantastic, but is he enough to get this offense from a mid-tier group to the top 10?

The Broncos didn’t pick until the third round of the draft and didn’t select any offensive talent until the fourth round, when they chose Washington running back Jonah Coleman. Denver was extremely quiet during free agency, with the main move being the re-signing of blocking tight end Adam Trautman to a three-year deal. Essentially, general manager George Paton is betting that Waddle will be enough to help Denver reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2015 season.

In that vein, the Broncos could consider adding another weapon, specifically at tight end. Last year, Denver relied on veteran Evan Engram to provide the pass catching, and he had 50 catches for 461 yards and a touchdown. While the free-agent market is barren, Denver could look to add a piece at the November trade deadline, keeping an eye on pending free agents such as Kyle Pitts, T.J. Hockenson and Hunter Henry, among others.

What the league is saying: “Adds a true playmaker to pair with Courtland Sutton. While Troy Franklin and Denzel Mims are solid players, Waddle adds more dynamic ability because of his ability to create after the catch.”—AFC general manager on Jaylen Waddle’s impact

Kenneth Walker III joins the Chiefs, who haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs

Offseason grade: B+

Key additions: RB Kenneth Walker III, DT Khyiris Tonga, S Alohi Gilman

Key subtractions: CB Trent McDuffie, CB Jaylen Watson, S Bryan Cook, LB Leo Chenal

What they accomplished this offseason: Since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have not had a 1,000-yard rusher.

General manager Brett Veach aimed to change that in March, signing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43 million deal. Walker is coming off a year in which he ran for 1,027 yards on 4.6 yards per carry before gaining 313 yards with four touchdowns in the playoffs. Walker also brings explosiveness, which Kansas City sorely lacked. In 2025, the Chiefs had three runs of 20 yards or more. One came from receiver Xavier Worthy and another from Mahomes. Walker had 10 such carries.

Beyond buttressing a long-dormant run game, Kansas City also revamped its defense. Despite ranking 10th in yards and sixth in points against, the unit struggled in multiple areas, including sacks and third downs, where it checked in tied for 22nd (35) and 29th (43.6%), respectively.

As a result, the Chiefs traded All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie to the Rams for four picks, including a 2026 first- and 2027 third-rounder. By moving McDuffie, they saved $100 million in cash, and allocated some of it to Walker along with safety Alohi Gilman, defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga and slot corner Kader Kohou. In the draft, the Chiefs used their first four selections on defense, including corner Mansoor Delane and defensive tackle Peter Woods in the first round, before nabbing edge rusher R Mason Thomas and slot corner Jadon Canady.

Kansas City could have at least four new starters in the secondary. Delane and second-year corner Nohl Williams are the likely boundary starters, while Gilman replaces Bryan Cook on the back end. Chamarri Conner also now slides into a full-time safety role after spending 391 ill-fated snaps in the slot, where Kohou and Canady will battle for time.

What work remains to be done: While Veach and his staff were busy throughout the offseason, there’s a good argument that the Chiefs need more at receiver and edge rusher.

While Thomas will help add to a thin rotation, he joins George Karlaftis and second-year man Ashton Gillotte as the only meaningful pieces on the depth chart. Bringing in another veteran, such as Cameron Jordan or Jadeveon Clowney, would be helpful, especially after watching Jordan post 10.5 sacks with the Saints last year.

At receiver, the conversation is a bit more dire. The Chiefs have a solid starting trio in Rashee Rice, Tyquan Thornton and Worthy, especially when factoring in tight end Travis Kelce still producing despite being 36. Still, there’s no depth at receiver after the top three names, and each of them has durability questions.

With Rice, he’s played 12 games over the past two years due to a torn ACL, a concussion and a six-game suspension to start 2025. Worthy was hurt three plays into last season, tearing his right labrum. He came back and played in 14 games, but also dealt with lingering shoulder and ankle problems throughout the season. Thornton missed 23 games across three seasons in New England before playing a career-high 14 games last year with the Chiefs.

If Rice, Worthy and Thornton miss time, the remaining depth chart features second-year wideout Jalen Royals, rookie Cyrus Allen and return man Nikko Remigio. Those players have a combined 156 offensive NFL snaps and five catches for 73 yards.

With that issue looming, Kansas City could sign a free agent such as Jauan Jennings, Keenan Allen, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs or Deebo Samuel, among others. The Chiefs could also swing big and trade for disgruntled 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The two sides have done deals before, most notably including Dee Ford. Aiyuk had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons before tearing his ACL in 2024 against Kansas City. Since then, Aiyuk hasn’t played and has distanced himself from the team . If the Chiefs were to acquire Aiyuk, they’d be paying $1.2 million against the cap .

What the league is saying: “They had a plan in terms of what they were looking for this offseason—let’s upgrade the run game, take some pressure off Mahomes with the signing of Walker, and add Emmett Johnson in the draft. Veach did a nice job adding Gilman, who fits the safety type for Spags. They needed to get more athletic upfront on the defensive line—adding R Mason Thomas, which gives them some much-needed speed off the edge and some interior quickness with (second-round rookie defensive tackle) Peter Woods. Then adding Mansoor Delane with the loss of McDuffie was much needed.” —AFC general manager

Las Vegas Raiders

Offseason grade: A

Key additions: LB Nakobe Dean, LB Quay Walker, WR Jalen Nailor, C Tyler Linderbaum, QB Kirk Cousins, edge Kwity Paye, CB Taron Johnson

Key subtractions: QB Geno Smith, RB Raheem Mostert, OG Alex Cappa

What they accomplished this offseason: Las Vegas endured one of the most miserable campaigns in franchise history last season. The Raiders hired Pete Carroll as coach, traded a third-round pick for quarterback Geno Smith and watched a promising campaign turn into a 3–14 record, and the top pick in the draft.

This offseason, the Raiders overhauled the entire program. They hired first-time coach Klint Kubiak away from the Seahawks, after he won a Super Bowl as their offensive coordinator. Kubiak, 39, oversaw a Seattle offense that relied heavily on running the ball, with 507 team rushing attempts, ranking third in the league. This formula, while certainly aided by having leads, will likely be followed, using second-year back Ashton Jeanty, who as a rookie rushed for 975 yards on 3.7 yards per carry.

To help create some rushing lanes, Kubiak has Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who led the Hoosiers to a championship last season. The No. 1 pick, Mendoza’s presence should help back teams off the line of scrimmage, while he throws to tight end Brock Bowers and a receiving corps led by Tre Tucker and free-agent signing Jalen Nailor. Bowers is coming off an injury-riddled season that limited him to 12 games and 680 yards, but in 2024 as a rookie, he earned first-team All-Pro honors.

The big question is whether Tucker and Nailor, neither having produced more than 700 yards in a season, are enough to threaten opposing secondaries.

Finally, look for the run game also to be enhanced by center Tyler Linderbaum, who signed a market-setting three-year, $84 million deal in March. Coming over from the Ravens, Linderbaum will set protections for Cousins and Mendoza while also leading the way for Jeanty, having played for a Baltimore team that finished first or second in rushing yards each of his four seasons there.

Defensively, the front seven should improve. Crosby is now flanked by Kwity Paye instead of Tyree Wilson, while Walker and Dean are completely remaking the second level. Paye brings 30.5 career sacks to Las Vegas, while Walker and Dean combined for 183 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits between them in 2025 despite missing 10 games combined.

The Raiders spent a whopping $281.5 million on the first day of free agency in an attempt to climb out of fourth place in the AFC West, a spot they’ve occupied for the past two seasons.

What work remains to be done: Even with all the signings and draft picks (the Raiders had 10 total), the roster still has some glaring holes.

Offensively, can Tucker and Nailor, along with second-year wideout Jack Bech, be a viable group to pair with Jeanty and Bowers? If not, teams are going to squeeze down with a strong safety, crowd the area between the numbers and force Mendoza to throw short and into tight windows. Last season, the Raiders only amassed 1,696 yards from wide receivers. That group will be a huge challenge for Kubiak, considering Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba had more yardage (1,793) last year than the entire Raiders wide receiver room.

The secondary is also a significant concern, even with the trade for longtime Bills nickel corner Taron Johnson, who will turn 30 in July. Johnson has missed nine games over the past two seasons, a sign that being the force defender in Buffalo for so many years is wearing him down. Expecting him to play more than 80% of the defensive snaps, as he did four of the past five years for Buffalo, may be unrealistic.

If the Raiders can find some help at corner—and perhaps they get lucky with fourth-round pick Jermod McCoy’s knee — that would be a huge boost for new coordinator Rob Leonard. The options are limited on the open market, with the oft-injured L’Jarius Sneed and former Cowboys star Trevon Diggs two of the bigger names still available.

What the league is saying: “Nakobe brings instincts, leadership and [a winning] mentality to a young team.”—NFC general manager

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert took a beating last year without star tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers

Offseason grade: D

Key additions: C Tyler Biadasz, NT Dalvin Tomlinson, OG Cole Strange

Key subtractions: edge Odafe Oweh, OG Zion Johnson, WR Keenan Allen

What they accomplished this offseason: The Chargers have made the playoffs each of the past two seasons. Both times, they were rudely bounced in the wild-card round.

Heading into the winter, general manager Joe Hortiz was flush with cap space, with almost $99 million at one point . Yet, instead of spending to retain edge rusher Odafe Oweh while adding receivers and a host of interior offensive linemen, the Chargers allowed Oweh to leave alongside veteran wideout Keenan Allen. Up front, they signed only Tyler Biadasz at the pivot, with lingering questions at both guard spots.

Last season, the Chargers were hamstrung by injuries to star tackles Rashawn Slater, who missed the entire 2025 season, and Joe Alt, who only played in six games before season-ending ankle surgery. With both expected to be healthy in 2026, the pass protection should improve. The run game will also get a boost, not just from Slater and Alt, but also because of the signings of blocking tight end Charlie Kolar and fullback Alec Ingold.

With coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, the emphasis will be on running the ball, complemented by a rhythmic passing game. McDaniel and Ingold spent four seasons together in Miami, where Ingold made a Pro Bowl and played at least 33% of the snaps every year.

Expect a litany of bigger personnel packages featuring a two-back set with 2025 first-round running back Omarion Hampton and Ingold, along with Kolar acting as a sixth offensive lineman. Kolar received a three-year, $24.3 million deal despite having only 30 receptions over his four-year career, showcasing how much he’s valued as an in-line blocker.

Still, is the run game going to be enough for the Chargers’ attack, with the team deciding to do virtually nothing on the perimeter save for third-round pick Brenen Thompson? It remains to be seen.

What work remains to be done: The Chargers need more at receiver and could certainly use help at guard.

The interior front remains a huge issue. After allowing 60 sacks, second-most to the Raiders, Los Angeles is now relying on Biadasz, along with former tackle Trevor Penning, free-agent signing Cole Strange and second-round pick Jake Slaughter (converting him from center to guard) to play inside.

In 2025, Strange ranked 51st of 67 guards playing at least 500 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Penning ranked 56th, while Slaughter played zero snaps at the position while at Florida. For quarterback Justin Herbert, who was sacked 54 times last year (only one less time than league-leaders Geno Smith and Cam Ward), that three-way battle for two spots can’t give him the warm fuzzies.

Penning and Strange are not quality solutions. Both are former first-round picks who flamed out with the Saints and Patriots, respectively. Los Angeles should consider Joel Bitonio, a 12-year veteran with the Browns who is a five-time All-Pro. He’s also been incredibly durable, missing just two games over the past nine seasons.

At wideout, Allen remains a free agent despite having 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns a season ago. Although he’s 34 years old, Allen is a perfect fit for a team with the cap space to take on a meaningful one-year deal who knows the offense well.

The Chargers need someone reliable to go with Ladd McConkey, who, after posting 1,938 yards and 13 touchdowns over his first two seasons, would be lining up next to Quentin Johnston and Tre’ Harris. Harris had 30 catches as a rookie in 2025, while Johnston, after starting fast with 337 yards and four touchdowns in September, posted only 398 yards and four scores the rest of the way.

Frankly, it’s been a perplexing offseason, capped by a draft in which the Chargers selected edge rusher Akheem Mesidor to replace Oweh. While Mesidor is a terrific talent who had an ACC-high 12.5 sacks last season, he’s also a 25-year-old rookie who will be in a rotation with Khalil Mack, who was brought back on a one-year deal despite being 35.

What the league is saying: “McDaniel does a great job of marrying the run- and pass-game looks. Herbert’s ability as a runner and elite passer combined with McDaniel’s creativity as a play-caller should create one of the best offenses in the league. All of that should help with protecting him and keeping him healthy as well.”—Former NFL tight end on new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s scheme helping Justin Herbert.

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