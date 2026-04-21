Best Players in NFL History From Michigan State

Some former Spartans are about to have their NFL dreams come true.

The annual NFL Draft begins on Wednesday, with center Matt Gulbin , punter Ryan Eckley , and safety Malik Spencer being the biggest hopefuls from Michigan State to be picked. They have a great chance to join a very long list of MSU players who have reached the highest level. These are some of the best Spartans in NFL History.

DB Herb Adderley

Oct 19, 1969; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Green Bay Packers defensive back Herb Adderley (26) against the Los Angeles Rams at the Memorial Coliseum. | David Boss-Imagn Images

Perhaps the best pro player Michigan State has ever generated is defensive back Herb Adderley. His list of accolades is quite long, including five Pro Bowls, seven All-Pro teams, winning three Super Bowls in the first six years of the event's existence, and winning six total NFL championships. He was the very first Spartan to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.

Adderley was inducted into the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022. He actually played a lot of offense during his time with the Spartans, but still showed enough potential as a DB to be the 12th overall pick in the 1961 NFL Draft.

QB Kirk Cousins

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The best NFL quarterback from Michigan State is Kirk Cousins. He's made four Pro Bowls throughout his career, starting with Washington, then Minnesota, then Atlanta, and now Las Vegas. Cousins has thrown for 44,700 yards in his professional career, which ranks 19th all-time.

Cousins also presided over a pretty good three-year stretch as a starter with MSU, where the Spartans went 28-12 with a 3-0 record against Michigan and a Big Ten championship in 2010.

K Morten Andersen

September 30, 2007; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons kicker (5) Morten Andersen kicks a field goal from the hold of punter (9) Michael Koenen against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at the Georgia Dome. The Falcons defeated the Texans 26 to 16 at the Georgia Dome. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Only one person has scored more points during NFL games than Morten Andersen. His 2,544 points across his 25-year career as a kicker were the most of all-time for a bit before Adam Vinatieri surpassed him. Andersen's 382 game appearances are an NFL record as well.

Andersen was also a pretty good kicker at Michigan State. His 63-yard field goal against Ohio State in 1981 is still not only the longest in MSU history, but the longest one in Big Ten history.

G Joe DeLamielleure

Oct 23, 1973; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills guard Joe DeLamielleure blocks Miami Dolphins linebacker Bob Matheson (53) at the Orange Bowl. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Another Hall of Famer who was developed in East Lansing is Joe DeLamielleure. He was inducted into both the MSU and Pro Football Hall of Fame back in 2003 after a distinguished career as an offensive lineman, making six Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams (three as a first-teamer).

At Michigan State, DeLamielleure was an All-Big Ten First-Team honoree twice (1971, 1972) and then an All-American in 1972.

WR Derrick Mason

Dec 13, 2010; Houston, TX, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Derrick Mason (85) against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The most decorated receiver to come from Michigan State is Derrick Mason. He totaled 12,061 receiving yards over his 15 seasons in the league, putting him at 32nd on the all-time list.

Mason was an All-Pro one time in his career and a Pro Bowler twice. He also had at least 1,000 receiving yards in a season eight times.

Michigan State mascot "Sparty" looks on during a game against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI