Jonathan Smith Much Better Suited Going into First Year at MSU Than Oregon State
While Jonathan Smith is taking on a new challenge as Michigan State's football coach, he is as well posiitoned as he can be.
As a first-time head coach going into his first year leading his alma mater, Oregon State, Smith still had much to learn. Now, he has six years of head coaching experience under his belt and is surrounded by a staff he is, for the most part, already very familiar with.
Smith discussed the similarities and differences between Year 1 at Oregon State and Year 1 at Michigan State when he addressed the media at Big Ten Football Media Days last week.
"Anytime it's Year 1, there's going to be some similarities," Smith said. "I think you're always building, whether you're in Year 1 or Year 9, that approach of always wanting to be in this constant state of improvement, building something, there's some similarities there.
"I think differences, well, first time, Year 1 at Oregon State, I was a first-time head coach, I hadn't worked with a lot of the guys on staff type thing. Now, I've been a head coach for six years, going on Year 7. Hopefully, I've learned a bunch. We've got a lot of shared experience with staff that came over."
As he enters his first year leading the Spartans, Smith is much more prepared in terms of handling whatever is thrown at him.
"I think the first time, you're drinking out of a fire hose in so many different ways," Smith said. "I think I'm less reactive maybe going in Year 7 than Year 1 for shortcomings or if something doesn't go exactly right. That's why you want to be learning all the time. So, I'd say it that way: less reactive."
Smith surrounded himself with an abundance of people he knew in Corvallis upon joining Michigan State -- Assistant Head Coach Keith Bhonapha, Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren, Tight Ends Coach Brian Wozniak, Defensive Line Coach Legi Suiaunoa, Offensive Line Coach Jim Michalczik, quarterback Aidan Chiles, tight end Jack Velling and offensive lineman Tanner Miller.
Smith and the Spartans open fall camp on Tuesday.
