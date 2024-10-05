Jonathan Smith's Halftime Challenge May Be a Turning Point For MSU
Michigan State is 3-3 and 1-2 in the Big Ten after suffering its second consecutive conference loss Friday against Oregon. The Spartans had a promising start to the season but have lost their last three straight games. Two of those three losses were against teams resoundingly better than the Spartans.
Still, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith said the Spartans must find a way to play better and respond to adversity better. Smith credited Oregon with a solid game plan and coaching but noted that Michigan State did more than a few things to hurt themselves and help the Ducks.
"Let me start with credit to Oregon,” Smith said. “Coach [Dan] Lanning, that staff, they do a nice job. They've got a good team, and they came and played well tonight, way better than we did. Forced some issues on us. We have got to find a way to respond and get better.
"You look at the game, a couple of early turnovers that we got in the end zone were huge, obviously. We turned it over early. That was not ideal. And then I think it really separated the end of the half with them scoring a touchdown to make it 21-0.”
Smith said he challenged his players at halftime to play with a more competitive edge than they had shown in the first half. He believes the team responded positively to his halftime message.
"Challenged the guys at halftime,” Smith said. “I was like, 'Hey, we need to play four quarters.' I thought we did that, but we just did not play well enough against a really good team that they found ways to separate.”
Smith said that although the team stopped the bleeding, not much changed after halftime regarding the plays that were called. Smith noted the main difference was the effort and pride the unit displayed down the stretch. After allowing Oregon to score 21 first-half points, the Spartans' defense held Oregon to only 10 points in the second half.
"I don't know about specifics [of what changed for the Spartans’ defense in the second half], Smith said. “I do know those guys got some pride and want to play. Wholesale changes schematically at halftime? That didn't happen. I think we probably just fit it better and executed better."
