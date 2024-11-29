Key Spartan Must Make Major Statement Against Rutgers
The Michigan State Spartans have to beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this Saturday in order to secure a bowl game. That much we know.
But there is a lot more at stake for some of Michigan State's players as individuals.
Take running back Kay'ron Lynch-Adams, for example.
Lynch-Adams transferred to East Lansing after spending his last three seasons at UMass (ironically enough, he began his collegiate career at Rutgers back in 2019).
But here's the catch: prior to entering the transfer portal, Lynch-Adams had initially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after a very strong final season with Massachusetts.
As a matter of fact, Lynch-Adams racked up 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry with the Minutemen in 2023, adding 20 catches for 118 yards.
He wouldn't have been a Day 1 or Day 2 pick, but he probably would have been chosen somewhere and could have been on an NFL roster right now.
But, Lynch-Adams opted to return to school in an attempt to boost his status. The problem is that his decision may have had the opposite effect.
Through 11 games this season, the Warren, Oh. native has registered 580 yards and a couple of scores on the ground, posting 4.7 yards per tote. He has caught 14 passes for just 83 yards.
To make matters worse, Lynch-Adams has been particularly ineffective down the stretch. Before rushing for a solid 85 yards on 15 carries against Purdue last Friday, he recorded three straight performances where he averaged under four yards per carry.
Lynch-Adams accumulated just 71 rushing yards over those three contests.
As a result, Lynch-Adams is facing amplified pressure on Saturday. Not only must he play well in order to help the Spartans reach a bowl game, but he also needs to have a strong showing in order to elevate his draft standing.
Lynch-Adams has essentially been splitting carries with Nate Carter, who is tallying just 4.1 yards per attempt himself. That isn't exactly a good look for Lynch-Adams' draft prospects.
If he can come through with a big performance against a Rutgers defense that is allowing 152.1 rushing yards per game this season, it would certainly help improve his optics going into the spring.
