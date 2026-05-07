Kickoff Time, TV Details Announced for MSU's Trip to Notre Dame

The time is set for perhaps the toughest game on Michigan State's 2026 football schedule.

On Thursday morning, Notre Dame announced the start times for each of its home games this coming fall. The Fighting Irish have opted to put their Week 3 battle against the Spartans at night. MSU and Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and/or Peacock on Sept. 19.

Saturday Night Showdown in South Bend. pic.twitter.com/YVfj0bpwif — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) May 7, 2026

More Details on Matchup

This game serves as the front end of a home-and-home agreement between the two schools. Michigan State will get to host Notre Dame next season on Sept. 18, 2027. The Big Ten will get to hold the broadcasting rights to that one (they also get to designate the officials for this coming fall's matchup).

"The Battle for the Megaphone" hasn't happened since 2017, when the Fighting Irish won 38-18 in East Lansing. The Spartans won the year prior in South Bend, though, 36-28. Notre Dame currently holds a 47-29-1 lead in the all-time series (not including two vacated wins for the Fighting Irish).

Quick Breakdown of Matchup

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the team at the end of the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's already safe to say that MSU will be a significant underdog during this one. New head coach Pat Fitzgerald is starting up another program rebuild, whereas Marcus Freeman has gone 43-11 during his four full seasons as the Notre Dame head coach.

Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated has the Fighting Irish as his early No. 1 team in the country as of Wednesday. Notre Dame has some natural hunger after a national title loss two years ago and a (perceived) College Football Playoff snub last season. It also brings back starting quarterback CJ Carr, who is a pretty realistic preseason Heisman candidate.

Head coach Marcus Freeman during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game will end up being the first real litmus test of the Fitzgerald era at Michigan State to see where his program stacks up compared to the nation's elite. MSU avoids Ohio State and Indiana on this year's schedule , and the Oregon game isn't until the penultimate week of the regular season.

If you're the optimistic type, this game can also be the first chance to send a very real message. Wins over Toledo in Week 1 or Eastern Michigan in Week 2 won't move the needle. But just even hanging around with Notre Dame on the road during a nationally televised night game might. The Fighting Irish have been susceptible to early-season upset losses under Freeman, after all (Marshall in 2022, Northern Illinois in 2024).

Sep 17, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (6) is cover by Michigan State Spartans cornerback Vayante Copeland (13) during the second half a game at Notre Dame Stadium. | Mike Carter-Imagn Images