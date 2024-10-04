Looking at Michigan State's History With Oregon
The Michigan State Spartans are just hours away from facing the No. 6-ranked team in the country, the Oregon Ducks. The Spartans look to not only improve their season record and snap their back-to-back losing streak but also tie up the all-time matchup between the two teams.
Friday night's contest will be the eighth meeting in history for these two teams. It has been a very even rivalry with Oregon, which has the edge by just one game. If the Spartans can control the game and execute on all three phases on Friday, they have a chance to make this a perfect 4-4.
The first-ever meeting between Michigan State and Oregon was back in 1979. The Spartans welcomed the Ducks to East Lansing, and Spartan Nation had an opportunity to cheer loudly and often as Michigan State defeated the Ducks, 41 - 17. It is still the highest point total the Spartans produced in any of the seven games.
The next contest was the following season in Eugene, when the Ducks defended their home turf and won, 35 - 7. The schools then took a long break between contests until 18 years later when the 1998 season found these two on the schedule once again. Oregon hosted the Spartans and claimed a 48 -14 victory. The 48 points are the most scored for the Ducks when facing a Spartans team.
In 1999, Oregon came to East Lansing for the first time since 1979 and ultimately, the Spartans won that one, 27 - 20. The teams then met in back-to-back years many years later -- 2014 and 2015. 2014 was in favor of the Ducks, 46-27, and 2015 favored the Spartans, 31 - 28.
2018 was the most recent and arguably most memorable game so far between these two schools. The teams met in the Redbox Bowl and had an epic defensive masterpiece at the neutral site of Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Oregon won, 7 - 6.
When recapping this rivalry, it is easy to see that both teams have had their share of success. The one main note to consider is whichever school has hosted the game has one every time. Oregon is 3-0 in Eugene, and Michigan State is 3-0 in East Lansing. Michigan State not only has an upset to get, but a chance to add positively to the history between the two with a win on Oregon's home turf.
