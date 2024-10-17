Matchup Against Iowa Gives MSU Chance to Prove Itself
Michigan State will face Iowa at home this weekend after having the last week off. NBC insider Matthew Jackson notes that Michigan State and Iowa have goals that can be reached with a win in East Lansing. Iowa has a chance to prove they belong with the best teams in the conference, and potentially even belong in the Big Ten championship.
“Right now, the Iowa Hawkeyes are smack dab in the middle of the Big Ten conference standings with a 2-1 record in conference play, and a 4-2 record overall this season,” Jackson said. “That's certainly a solid showing, and their only conference loss was to the powerhouse that is Ohio State, but in a very competitive season with even more teams vying for the Big Ten crown, the Hawkeyes will need to build on their past successes and make every win count.
“Heading into Michigan State, they're the clear favorites, with what looks like a better all-around team this season, so their goal is to come out of this with a convincing win that could help them inch back up toward a Top 25 ranking, and keep them sharp for upcoming games against the likes of Northwestern, Wisconsin, and UCLA.”
Still, Jackson credits Michigan State with playing better at home than they do on the road. With the game being played in East Lansing, Jackson believes Michigan State still has a chance to pull off its second upset of the season. Jackson notes what a win against Iowa would do for the Spartans.
“But don't count out the Spartans, especially when they're playing at home. Michigan State is in the lower tier of the Big Ten standings so far this season, with a 1-2 conference record and a 3-3 record overall. So they're obviously looking for a turnaround in their fortunes, and playing a home game against a beatable Iowa team is a good place to start.
“The Spartans' last two losses were to major national players Ohio State and Oregon, and they have nothing to be ashamed of there. What they do have is potential, room to grow, and a chance to put themselves back in the Big Ten spotlight with a statement win in East Lansing.”
Spartans coach Jonathan Smith has already shown he is the man to turn Michigan State’s football program around. He will need significant wins to make that happen. A win against Iowa would be a good start.
