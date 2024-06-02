Michigan's Sherrone Moore Talks Former Spartan Jaden Mangham
Former Michigan State state safety Jaden Mangham made an enemy of Spartan Nation when he announced he would be transferring to Michigan last month.
It was a move that had the Spartan faithful feeling betrayed, especially considering Mangham had experienced the rivalry for two seasons.
Mangham entered the portal at the end of April and was one of the last Spartans to do so.
Just hours after his announcement to go to Michigan, a former Wolverine, linebacker Semaj Bridgeman announced his commitment to Michigan State.
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore spoke about the whole situation when he addressed the media at the Sound Mind Sound Body (SMSB) National College Showcase this week.
"We’re happy we got Jaden,” Moore said. “He's a really good player, he's an All-Big Ten player, so super stoked for him. And excited for Semaj -- he got an opportunity he felt like he wanted, so good for him and all the blessings for him. But I think the rivalries are still alive and there's respect in all of them, but they’re still alive.”
Moore, who is entering his first season as head coach, has been with Michigan since 2018, having served as the team's tight ends coach for three seasons before becoming the offensive line coach for three seasons.
Mangham joins Michigan after two seasons with the Spartans, with whom he posted 73 tackles, 1.0 for loss, four interceptions, three passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in 19 games. He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season.
Bridgeman has yet to play a game of college football but entered his first season as a highly-touted recruit. He was a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 5 class of 2023 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania, per 247Sports' composite rankings, as well as the No. 26 linebacker in the nation.
Michigan State had extended an offer to Bridgemman during his recruiting process before he ultimately chose the Wolverines.
Moore is right, rivalries are, of course, still there, and if anything, the transfer portal has fueled the bitterness between Michigan and Michigan State. The Spartans and Wolverines will meet in Ann Arbor on Oct. 26.
