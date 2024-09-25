Michigan State Aiming to Help QB Aidan Chiles More
Michigan State took its first loss last week against Boston College.
Although the Spartans entered the game missing multiple players, including arguably their best receiver, they still took Boston College to the wire. The Spartans and Eagles were tied heading into the fourth quarter, just a week after Boston College nearly beat one of the top teams in the country.
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles finished the game with 17 completions on 35 attempts for a total of 241 yards. Chiles had no touchdown passes and three interceptions on the day. Overall, it was another game in which Chiles struggled, but it was the first time it led to a loss this season.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith said Chiles' supporting cast must do more moving forward if they want a different result.
“We could help him out a ton by running the ball more effectively, efficiently,” Smith said on Monday. “Not getting into some of these situations where it's third-and-10 again and asking him to get us out of that. So it's a group effort to avoid the negative plays and try to keep them out of a situation where it's all on him.”
Smith and the Spartans are entering the most challenging part of their schedule. Michigan State plays Ohio State this weekend in East Lansing before traveling west and facing Oregon.
Smith noted that Chiles is a younger quarterback who still has a lot to learn and that he and his coaching staff are continually looking for ways to play to Chiles' strengths and put him in the best position to succeed.
“There's some learning experience going. Aidan's working at it,” Smith said. “I think we got to continue to work to help him scheme-wise. We're always looking to put him in the best position. He was disappointed, just like everybody in the building was. He's anxious to get back and look at it, get to work, fix some things.
"Again, it's about learning in these games, not just for him; for ourselves, the coaches, the players, everybody continuing to learn and really gaining some confidence that we can do it at a high level.”
