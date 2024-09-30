Michigan State Aims to Quickly Move on from Loss to Ohio State
Michigan State is coming off a brutal loss to Ohio State. The Spartans played a respectable first half of football before things got out of hand in the second half.
Michigan State running back Nate Carter noted that while Michigan State’s coaching staff delivered the right message to the team at halftime against Ohio State, the team failed to execute while on the field. Moving forward, Carter said the offense aims to be more consistent.
“The biggest thing for us is just execution,” Carter said after the game. “We proved that we could move the ball on these guys and that we could, but we didn't execute in the red zone, and we had to. You know we had a lot of turnovers, and we had a lot of missed opportunities on the offensive side of the ball.
“So that was the message at halftime, and obviously, in the second half, we didn't do a very good job of putting that into performance. So that's where our next step is, being a consistent offense, where we are not just having a big play for 20 yards, then getting a sack for nine or six yards, you know, that's not consistency.
“So, what can we do as an offense to grow our consistency? What can we do as an offense to be more efficient in the red zone? I think we are going to do a great job of that going into this week."
Carter and his teammates are determined not to let a string of losses derail what still has the potential to be a successful season. The talented running back said coaches and players alike are on the same page.
“You know you can't sit in this, you know, and I think one of the things we said in the locker room that was really important is that it's easy for good, great teams, which I believe we have, to get to this point of the season where we lose a couple of games and now it can go downhill,” Carter said. “And I think the message in the locker room is for us not to allow that to happen. For us able to continue to push forward, because we have a great team and were hurting ourselves, which is why we are unable to be successful, so if we are able to stop those suffering for the negatives and continue to keep our confidence high because we have a great team.”
