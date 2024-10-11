Michigan State Bye Week Evaluations: Charles Brantley
Everyone knows what Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley is famous for.
His one-handed interception, which sealed a major victory over the Michigan Wolverines in his freshman season, made him a legend forever in East Lansing.
However, things have not gone Brantley’s way since that moment. He has dealt with injuries and did not play his best football in 2022 and 2023.
But then, Jonathan Smith was hired. Smith brought in Secondary Coach Blue Adams and Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin, who have been tremendous in helping Brantley get back to playing great football.
We have broken down several players as the Michigan State Spartans are in their bye week. You can read those breakdowns here.
Today’s breakdown is, of course, Brantley. He has been arguably the brightest shining spot for this 3-3 football team.
In his senior season, Brantley has posted 23 total tackles, two for loss, five passes defended, and three interceptions. He is not on pace to surpass his career-high in tackles, but his interceptions are already a career-high.
According to Pro Football Focus, Brantley has been targeted 28 times and, has allowed just 12 receptions for 106 yards (8.8 yards per reception), and has not allowed a touchdown. He is the 30th-ranked cornerback in the nation and the seventh-ranked cornerback in the Big Ten.
Brantley may have the play of the Spartans’ season. He intercepted Prairie View A&M's Cameron Peters in the end zone and returned it all the way to the endzone for a touchdown. It was the longest touchdown in Michigan State history.
Michigan State has dealt with several injuries in its secondary, so Brantley’s elite play has been a welcome presence. The Spartans’ secondary has been poor in the last few seasons, but they look much improved this season, thanks to this coaching staff and Brantley.
The Spartans brought in several cornerbacks through the transfer portal this offseason, looking to upgrade from Brantley. However, he has ended up as the best cornerback on the team. If not for Brantley, this team could have a few more losses.
Michigan State needs Brantley to continue this level of play if it wants to play postseason football for the first time since 2021.
