Michigan State Lands Young Portal Defensive Lineman out of Toledo

Michigan State football is continuing its string of transfer portal commitments.

The latest addition for the Spartans is Toledo defensive line transfer Carlos Hazelwood, according to multiple reports. He has three years of eligibility remaining and is MSU's fifth transfer portal commitment of Thursday alone.

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Toledo Rockets helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Hazelwood, listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, was a rotational player for the Rockets during the 2025 season. He appeared in eight total games and made seven tackles, also getting two quarterback hits, half a tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery.

There is likely some pre-existing relationship between Hazelwood and new Michigan State general manager Bryan Gasser , who previously worked at Toledo before joining Pat Fitzgerald in East Lansing.

More on Hazelwood, Fit at MSU

Michigan State's Ben Roberts celebrates after the Spartans blocked a Purdue field goal attempt during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hazelwood began his collegiate career as a lower-tier three-star recruit. According to 247Sports, his only two offers were from Toledo, Northern Illinois, and FCS Illinois State. He finished ranked 1,821st overall in the class of 2024 on the site's composite rankings. That was 184th among defensive linemen and 45th among all players from Illinois.

The Markham, Ill. native ended up redshirting during his first year at Toledo, appearing in two games. Even though he still didn't play that regularly this past season, Hazelwood was still productive across his 83 defensive snaps.

He finished his redshirt freshman season with a 77.9 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, which is considered pretty decent. That included an 84.3 mark as a pass rusher, generating eight pressures across 49 such snaps. All of that has to be taken with a grain of salt or two, given the limited sample size.

It may be a difficult path for Hazelwood towards seeing too much playing time during his first year at MSU, but there are still so many variables with a transfer portal class that is still very much in progress. Hazelwood is the first interior defensive lineman to publicly commit to the Spartans this cycle. On3 ranks him 1,123rd overall in the transfer portal, which is 118th among those at his position.

Michigan State defensive lineman Jalen Thompson (9), left, and defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren (91) tackle Western Michigan running back Jalen Buckley (6) for a safety during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive line is a position of need for MSU in the portal. Michigan State is losing most of its top interior d-linemen, whether it be to the transfer portal or otherwise.

Alex VanSumeren, who was third on the team in tackles with 52, by far the most among those at his position, entered the transfer portal and has since committed to USC. MSU is also losing Grady Kelly, Ru'Quan Buckley, and Jalen Satchell.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on this latest portal addition when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW