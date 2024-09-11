Michigan State CB Charles Brantley Talks Role as a Leader, Praire View A&M, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State enters Week 3 coming off a crucial upset win over Maryland in College Park.
Both the offense and defense made key plays to earn the victory this time, including an interception by Spartan cornerback Charles Brantley.
Brantley had an unfortunate 2023 season. He finally earned a starting job, making three starts but unfortunately suffering a season-ending injury.
Now, Brantley is back to his role as a starter and is already making the most of it.
The redshirt junior addressed the media on Wednesday. You can watch part of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Brantley's media availability:
Q: What do you think you did in camp to earn a starting role?
Brantley: "I feel like my coverage has gotten better. Whatever the coaches gave me, I just capitalized,
executed what they told me to do, and that's what it's gonna get you on the field, if they
can trust you, you're gonna play."
Q: "A lot of people remember that moment your freshman year [interception against Michigan], but how would you say you have grown from your freshman year up until now?"
Brantley: "My freshman year, I've grown tremendously. I know my attitude. I remember that game, I didn't get in until the third quarter, and I caught a full-blown attitude. I don't even know how to answer that question, but it's just, you just play ball and just keep on going."
Q: Being a leader too, how have you excelled in that area being a veteran now?
Brantley: "I feel like being a leader for me, I show them by my play on the field. I don't really try to be verbal with it because I kind of come off wrong in certain ways, but you know you gotta coach players, certain players a certain way, so I just try to lead them by example instead of verbally."
