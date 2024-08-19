Michigan State D-Line Coach Legi Suiaunoa on DL Jalen Thompson
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and Defensive Line Coach Legi Suiaunoa have worked hard this offseason.
As fall camp continues for Michigan State, Suiaunoa took the time to assess his defensive line unit, as it has seen plenty of turnover during the last couple of months. Suiaunoa saw the defensive line in live action as the team recently held a scrimmage among its players.
The first-year Spartans defensive line coach said he is grateful to have defensive lineman Jalen Thompson on the line this upcoming season. The young defensive lineman has steadily improved over the last few months.
“I don’t know if it's necessarily a better fit,” Suiaunoa said on Thursday. “We just know he’s a really good football player. At the end of the [fall] camp, we want to be able to find the best 11 we can put on the field. We felt like that was an opportunity to be able to figure out that was the place where we could get our best 11 on the field."
After starting the final four games of last season and finishing his freshman season with 19 tackles, Suiaunoa said Thompson, a native of Detroit, has continued to have a good fall camp. Suiaunoa believes Thompson and the defense are doing what it takes to be successful this season.
“[Thompson has] had a great camp so far,” Suiaunoa said. “I think as camp goes on, he continues to get better in terms of just learning. Everybody is learning a new defense now. Spring, they learned it here, but I think they’re adding the details of what it takes to be good in this defense. I think he’s done that.”
Suiaunoa and Michigan State will depend heavily on the defensive line to help pace the defense this upcoming season. After losing talented players from the unit to the transfer portal earlier this offseason, it will be up to Suiaunoa to help maximize the talent Michigan State added to the unit via the transfer portal. Since arriving in East Lansing, Coach Smith has prioritized the offensive and defensive lines.
Thompson has the chance to grow into a dependable player for Smith and Suiaunoa this upcoming season.
