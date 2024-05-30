Michigan State DB Ed Woods Ranked No. 33 Transfer
Michigan State made some noise in the transfer portal this month, redeeming itself after losing a number of players to the portal in April.
One of the program's most vital commitments was that of former Arizona State defensive back Ed Woods, who was one of the most highly-sought-after players in the portal.
In a recent article, ESPN's Billy Tucker ranked the top college football transfers. Woods was ranked 33rd.
Here's what Tucker had to say about the new Spartan defensive back:
"Woods enters the portal after two seasons of good production at ASU. In 2023 he posted 27 solo tackles, two forced fumbles and one INT. A former three-star commit in the Sun Devils' 2020 class, he was set to start this season in his final year of eligibility. Woods will be coveted due to his scheme versatility in the secondary. He can play corner, safety or nickelback and is very instinctual with his reads and reactions.
"He is at his best playing closer to the line of scrimmage where he can utilize his length to press and play physical. He's a strong edge setter and fast closer. While he only has one career pick at ASU, he tracks the ball well in coverage and had good ball skills in high school. He ran a fast 10.82 100-meter in high school and does show top-end speed to recover."
Tucker also explained what the addition of Woods means for Michigan State:
"Michigan State currently has had more than a dozen players enter the spring transfer portal, including defensive tackles Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow in our Best Available rankings. Woods was a needed boost from both a morale and need standpoint. The Spartans' secondary is depleted and coming off a year where they gave up second-most passing yards in the Big Ten. Woods should be a Day 1 starter for new defensive coordinator Joe Rossi."
