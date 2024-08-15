Michigan State DB Signs NIL Deal With Metro Detroit Law Firm
Name, Image, and Likeness deals have become the norm in college athletics, especially college football.
Not only have NIL deals become the norm, they have directly impacted the success, or lack thereof, of nearly every college football program in the country. Teams that hope to compete on the national level must have a strong NIL pipeline, or they have no realistic shot of success in today’s college football era.
NIL deals and player compensation have been a hot topic for Michigan State’s athletic program, especially over the last few months. Michigan State’s ability to allow and help players find lucrative deals will play a significant role in the football program’s ability to sign and retain quality talent nationwide.
Michigan State defensive back Dillon Tatum significantly contributed to Michigan State’s defense last season and has reaped the benefits. He recently secured an NIL deal with a Michigan-based law firm. Mike Morse Law Firm announced the deal on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“We’re thrilled to introduce you to [MSU Football] defensive back and Farmington Hills native Dillon Tatum,” the law firm said. “[Tatum] is part of our ongoing NIL partnership that features a diverse group of Metro Detroit athletes who specialize in a diverse field of athletic excellence.”
Tatum played nine games last season, eight of which saw him start at cornerback for the Spartans. Last season, Tatum played every defensive snap in two separate games for Michigan State against Minnesota and Rutgers. He played every defensive snap minus two plays against Michigan and Maryland.
Tatum displayed admirable durability last season for a struggling Michigan State team, finishing seventh in tackles. He led the team in pass breakups and finished 12th in the Big Ten in the category. Tatum played over 500 snaps for Michigan State’s defense last season and over 100 snaps for Michigan State’s special teams.
Tatum was undoubtedly one of the more dependable players on the team last season, and a player Coach Jonathan Smith will find a way to utilize. He is looking forward to having an even more successful season after missing the final three games of last season with an injury.
