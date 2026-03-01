Michigan State Needs 3 Players to Stay Sharp, Avoid Upset

Michigan State is coming off a major road win against No. 8 Purdue on Thursday night. The Spartans earned their first victory at Mackey Arena since 2014, when the then No. 13 Spartans defeated the unranked Boilermakers 94 to 79.

Against Purdue, Carson Cooper continued his strong stretch of play. He finished with 15 points and six rebounds on 6 for 9 shooting from the field. Cooper also made key defensive plays, including a critical closeout on Trey Kaufman-Renn in the final seconds that forced Braden Smith into a contested three point attempt.

Feb 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) calls a play during the first half of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears Jr. had a solid first half, converting a three point play and distributing the ball effectively. In the second half, he elevated his performance with eight points and strong perimeter defense. Fears finished with 12 points on 5 for 10 shooting and added six assists.

Michigan State also received an energetic boost from Coen Carr, who delivered three highlight dunks, including a powerful finish over Purdue center Daniel Jacobson. Off the bench, Kur Teng scored 13 points on 4 for 8 shooting and recorded a momentum shifting steal after being challenged publicly by head coach Tom Izzo.

Feb 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) shoots a three pointer during the first half of a game against the Purdue Boilersmakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

With that momentum, Michigan State now turns its attention to a potential trap game on the road against Indiana at Assembly Hall. If the Spartans are going to avoid an upset, three players in particular must step up.

Jeremy Fears Jr.

Feb 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) calls a play during the first half of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

In Michigan State’s previous matchup with Indiana, Fears delivered one of his best performances of the season. He scored 23 points on 8 for 14 shooting and dished out 10 assists. He also contributed defensively with two steals and helped anchor a team effort that held every Hoosier except Lamar Wilkerson under 10 points.

Fears will need to replicate that level of control and efficiency. Strong decision making on offense and disciplined perimeter defense will be essential in a hostile road environment.

Kur Teng

Michigan State's Kur Teng makes a 3-pointer against UCLA during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teng also played well in the first meeting against Indiana, scoring 11 points off the bench on 4 for 10 shooting, including 3 for 7 from three point range. In recent weeks, he has shown improvement on both ends of the floor while embracing his role as a key reserve.

His 13 point performance against Purdue, highlighted by 3 for 6 shooting from three and a crucial steal, demonstrated his ability to impact the game beyond scoring. Michigan State will need that same energy and confidence in Bloomington.

Cam Ward

Michigan State forward Cam Ward (3) reacts to a shot clock violation by forward Jaxon Kohler (0) during the first half against Michigan at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Ward provided strong complementary play early in the season. Many Spartans fans recall his team high 18 point outing in the second game of the year against Arkansas. A wrist injury slowed his momentum, and he has not consistently produced at that level since.

However, Ward showed signs of regaining form against Purdue. He scored eight points off the bench on 4 for 4 shooting in the paint and brought energy on the defensive end. If Ward can provide efficient scoring and physical defense, he will give Michigan State valuable depth.

Michigan State's Cam Ward, center, celebrates after a dunk against Illinois during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State’s win at Purdue was a statement performance built on execution, toughness and timely contributions. The challenge now is sustaining that focus.

Indiana will present a difficult road test, and Assembly Hall has historically been a challenging venue for the Spartans. If Fears controls the tempo, Teng supplies energy off the bench and Ward continues his upward trajectory, Michigan State can avoid a letdown and continue building momentum as postseason play approaches.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Cooper when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW