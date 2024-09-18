Michigan State Focused on This Critical Statistic Ahead of Boston College
Michigan State has a legitimate chance of having a successful season if they can improve in multiple areas, including penalties.
The Spartans are 3-0 for the first time since 2021. However, their three-game win streak also marks the first time Michigan State has had three straight games with double-digit penalties.
They will soon face multiple notable football programs. Nearly all of them have a more talented roster than Michigan State.
Coach Jonathan Smith said he will continue to emphasize playing a clean football game to his players as they prepare for Boston College.
“Well, you have to preach [playing the right way and limiting penalties]," Smith said. "You have to drill it and keep on emphasizing it. Honestly, these guys want to do it right. So, we have got to find a way to take another step. Look at the way we approached it last week; obviously, it showed up again in some facets.
“Well, let's approach it a little different, [and] put more emphasis on it. Again, these guys want to do it, and I do not want them worried about having a penalty but we have got to play smarter. It’s really before the whistle and after the whistle are the ones that I’m really hung up on. We have got to get those cleaned up.”
When the Spartans travel east to face Boston College this weekend, they will finally have the opportunity to legitimize their undefeated start. Smith and the Spartans going on the road and beating a team that nearly beat one of the top teams in the country would be a quick stamp of approval for the Green and White as they prepare to face Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa and Michigan in consecutive weeks.
Michigan State has already pulled off one upset this season while on the road. Doing so against a talented Boston College team to move to 4-0 would likely get the Spartans a few additional votes for the top 25 rankings next week -- for a team that many thought would not make it to a bowl game to unexpectedly start its season 4-0, which could begin a remarkable rebuild for Smith and his coaching staff in East Lansing.
