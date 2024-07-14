Michigan State Football and Jonathan Smith Have Nothing to Lose This Season
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith enter what is sure to be a pivotal season for both. Coach Smith and his coaching staff are heading into their first season together, which has come with very little expectation for Michigan State’s football program. Coach Smith joined Michigan State’s football program with clear expectations of the task. Coach Smith and his coaching staff fully understood what was expected of them this upcoming season.
Coach Smith and Michigan State are in the beginning stages of their time together. Coach Smith and his coaching staff have faced many difficulties since arriving in East Lansing. However, that was not enough to deter them from rebuilding Michigan State’s football program. The remaining performance during Michigan State practice sessions has been productive, yet Coach Smith and Michigan State still have work to do.
This offseason, Coach Smith and his coaching staff will face one of college football's most challenging rebuilding projects in college football. Usually, when a new coach comes in to rebuild a football program, it is under the premise that the rebuilding will take multiple seasons and require the patience of those in charge. In contrast, the new coach implements all the changes they feel are necessary for the college football program to progress.
The fact that Coach Smith and Michigan State are in the midst of a rebuild gives Coach Smith and his coaching staff the chance to build Michigan State’s football program as they envisioned when they accepted the position. Michigan State has shown a willingness to participate in a rebuild, giving Coach Smith and his coaching staff the chance to build a formidable Michigan State football program from the inside out.
As Coach Smith and his coaching staff shift their focus toward an exciting upcoming schedule, they will undoubtedly have many things to improve with their football program. Coach Smith and his coaching staff enter the upcoming season with many goals ahead of them, but they also enter the upcoming season with nothing to lose. It will be up to Coach Smith to ensure his coaching staff and team make the best of the situation.
