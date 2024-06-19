Michigan State Football Could be Slightly Ahead of Schedule
As Coach Jonathan Smith nears the start of his first season in East Lansing, he and his coaching staff have already done an admirable job of putting the Spartans in what is likely the best situation possible, considering the state of the football program when they arrived.
Coach Smith inherited an unfavorable situation. Upon his arrival on campus, he has had to continually battle the usual difficulties of a head coach in his first year at a new school.
However, Smith has also had to battle a unique combination of issues few college football head coaches have faced simultaneously. Smith and Michigan State initially had one of the largest groups of players to enter the transfer portal of any college football team. While some of the departures will likely help improve the Spartans in one way or another moving forward, the loss of so many athletes took a toll on Michigan State’s roster.
Smith and his coaching staff also had to handle his first season recruiting at Michigan State after their arch-rival won the national championship.
Not only did the loss of so many players create voids on the roster, as multiple starters and talented depth players left the team, but the numerous losses to the transfer portal also meant Smith and his coaching staff had to allot more time to fill those holes to take care of the upcoming season.
This disadvantaged Smith and Michigan State against many of their competitors on the recruiting trail for the 2025 and 2026 classes. However, Smith and his coaching staff were able to put together the 12th-best 2024 transfer portal class. Michigan State's loss of nearly 20 scholarship players created voids, which allowed many talented players who already had experience playing college football to come to East Lansing for an opportunity to help rebuild a program.
While Michigan State continues to offer scholarships to and secure commitments from players in the 2025 class, it currently has one of the worst 2025 recruiting classes in the Big Ten. The Spartans will certainly struggle at times this upcoming season, and they still need to add more talent to their upcoming classes, there is a chance that they could be slightly ahead of schedule than what many expect because of the quality of their 2024 transfer portal class.
Until the season begins, there is little reason to believe the Spartans will be unable to achieve the low number of wins they have been predicted to win this season. While Michigan State has one of the most challenging schedules in the Big Ten, no one knows what to expect from Smith and the Spartans until the season's first kickoff. If Smith and his coaching staff can develop players and steal a couple of games this season, they could pull off a six- or seven-win season.
That would put them significantly ahead of schedule.
