Michigan State Football Disrespected or Honest Assessment for Body of Work Since 2010
Michigan State football since 2010 has seen many highs. Beating Stanford in the Rose Bowl, then Conner Cook leading a 20 point comeback victory against number five Baylor in the Cotton Bowl, and who can forget the infamous “trouble with the snap” play against Michigan in 2015.
However there have been many lows that most fans of Michigan State football would want to move on from. Going underachieving, 3-9 after making it to the college football playoff the year prior. Going 5-7, after having an 11-2 record and beating Pitt in the Peach Bowl. As well as the firing of former head coach Mel Tucker.
247 sports Brad Crawford has listed Michigan State football as one of the most overrated teams since the 2010 season. Other teams that were listed were Texas, USC, Wisconsin, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn, TCU, and North Carolina.
Crawford brought up how the Spartans finished the season unranked after starting the season in the top 25 five times.
“There was considerable hype behind the Spartans in 2015 after winning the Big Ten and reaching the College Football Playoff the previous season, but a 3-9 tailspin led to questions surrounding then-coach Mark Dantonio's future. Then, after winning 10 games to rebound in 2017, Michigan State suffered a 7-6 finish the following campaign despite a No. 12 preseason ranking.”
Crawford also brought up how, “By 2020, Michigan State had moved on from Dantonio and hired Mel Tucker to lead. That tenure ended prematurely as well.”
Michigan State football being on a top 10 overrated teams list may be hard to hear if you are a fan of Michigan State football. However, this could be a good motivator for first year head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff. Having five seasons in the past 15 years of being unranked after starting the season being ranked is not good for any team. Jonathan Smith can change this and create a culture of being a consistent top 25 team during the whole year.
