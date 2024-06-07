Spartan Nation

Michigan State Football Leads Big Ten in All-Time Top-10 Win Percentage

Michigan State football has a 71.7 win percentage in all-time Top-10 matchups.

Aidan Champion

Michigan State's Connor Heyward, right, has words with Michigan's Daxton Hill after a play during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Syndication Lansing State Journal
Michigan State's Connor Heyward, right, has words with Michigan's Daxton Hill after a play during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Syndication Lansing State Journal / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA
Michigan State football hasn't had much to be proud of in recent years, but historically, it stands alone in one major category.

According to a graphic posted by CFB Matchups on X, formerly known as Twitter, Michigan State football leads the Big Ten in all-time win percentage in Top-10 matchups -- games where both the Spartans and their opponents were ranked within the Top 10.

Michigan State has a 71.7 win percentage in said contests, with a 21-8-1 record. Now, this, of course, does not mean it has the most Top-10 matchup wins, but the fact it is the most efficient in these matchups among its conference opponents speaks volumes.

The last time the program was in a Top-10 matchup was in 2021 -- its embarrassing 56-7 loss to Ohio State. That was actually the second of two such matchups the Spartans had that year. The first was their come-from-behind win against Michigan in East Lansing when they were ranked No. 8 and the Wolverines were ranked No. 6.

That had been the first game since 2015 that Michigan State had been in a Top-10 matchup -- it was in four that season. It won the first three -- its Week 2 game against Oregon when it was No. 5 and Oregon was No. 7, its game against Ohio State when the Spartans were No. 9 and the Buckeyes were No. 2, and the Big Ten championship game when Michigan State was No. 5 and Iowa was No. 4. The Spartans would get blown out 38-0 against Alabama in the College Football Playoff when they were No. 3 and the Crimson Tide were No. 2.

The Spartans had eight Top-10 matchups in the 2013, 2014, and 2015 season combined. They won six of them.

The rest of the list from CFB Matchups' graphic is as follows:

2. USC, 45-23-4

3. Minnesota, 7-5

4. Ohio State, 60-47-4

5. Washington,14-11-1

6. Oregon, 12-10

7. Iowa, 11-12

8. Nebraska, 33-37-1

9. Michigan, 39-46-4

10. Penn State, 23-28-1

11. Wisconsin, 11-14

12. UCLA, 13-18-2

13. Illinois, 5-7-1

14. Purdue, 5-10-2

15. Northwestern, 6-13-1

16. Maryland, 2-7

17. Indiana, 0-1

18. Rutgers, 0-0

