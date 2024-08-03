Which Player in Joe Rossi, MSU Football's Defense Will Get Helmet Comms?
The NCAA's approval of helmet communications was not entirely unexpected. Nonetheless, coaches were scrambling in the spring to get some sort of communications established. One player on each side of the ball can have a helmet with the radio, something the pro level has been using for years.
On offense, it is obvious that the quarterback will have the green dot. That is how it is in the pros and because of what the position requires. That won't change for college. The big question will be the defensive side of the ball.
It would seem like the obvious answer would be the Mike linebacker. As the "quarterback of the defense", it would not be unfounded for the communications to be between the Mike and defensive coordinator. It is very likely that that is the case for most teams.
However, for Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, the question lingers of whether or not helmet communication will be player- or position-based. Namely, who will get to wear it.
"It's going to be who's more in the middle of the defense, so that's going to be linebackers and safeties," Rossi told reporters on Thursday. "And I'm just telling you that we're rotating that through. We'll ultimately make a decision on who it's going to be a little bit later. I'm still feeling it out. It's my third day doing it. We did it in the spring a little bit, but now it's really really, you got the exact equipment that you're going to be using. In the spring, it was a little bit of 'Make it work because you found out right before spring ball.' Now, it's like, 'Hey, we got the equipment that we're going to be using,' so we're kinda feeling it out."
Linebacker Cal Haladay, one of the veteran leaders for the Spartans (and lead tackler for the past three seasons) said that multiple linebackers have been wearing the bugged helmet.
"I had [the helmet communication] in the spring, but they have a different system now," Haladay said on Tuesday. "I'm assuming I'll get it at some point during camp ... [Jordan Turner], [Jordan Hall], and I think Marcellius [Pulliam] did? I think those three guys were the ones that had it [today]. Those were the guys that were getting calls from the sideline."
