Michigan State Football Offers ’22 OG Kristian Phillips

Michigan State fans can add another offer to a long list of recruits Mel Tucker, and the Spartans have been interested in since last week.

Unranked 2022 offensive guard Kristian Phillips said, "we're extremely blessed to receive another D1 (offer) from @MSU_Football."

Phillips currently plays for Salem High School out of Conyers, Georgia.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound linemen has the frame Tucker seems to want for his football players and features one other offer from Arizona State.

Michigan State doesn't have any commits for the 2022 recruiting class; however, they ranked 66th nationally for '21 and 13th in the conference with an average rating of 0.8550.

Recently, MSU received verbal commits from four-star guard Geno VanDeMark out of New Jersey and three-star defensive end Alex Okelo from Tennessee.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

