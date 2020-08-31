SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers ’22 OG Kristian Phillips

McLain Moberg

Michigan State fans can add another offer to a long list of recruits Mel Tucker, and the Spartans have been interested in since last week.

Unranked 2022 offensive guard Kristian Phillips said, "we're extremely blessed to receive another D1 (offer) from @MSU_Football."

Phillips currently plays for Salem High School out of Conyers, Georgia.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound linemen has the frame Tucker seems to want for his football players and features one other offer from Arizona State.

Michigan State doesn't have any commits for the 2022 recruiting class; however, they ranked 66th nationally for '21 and 13th in the conference with an average rating of 0.8550.

Recently, MSU received verbal commits from four-star guard Geno VanDeMark out of New Jersey and three-star defensive end Alex Okelo from Tennessee.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

