Michigan State Football: OL Devontae Dobbs Enters Transfer Portal

Under first-year head coach Mel Tucker, Michigan State has had six players enter the transfer portal, including OL Devontae Dobbs.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football has another student-athlete interested in leaving the program.

Redshirt freshman Devontae Dobbs entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed Friday morning.

The former four-star recruit out of Belleville High School was the second-best player in the state and the No. 51 prospect in the 2019 class.

A class where Michigan State is now without its top three signees in Dobbs (offensive lineman), Julian Barnett (cornerback/wide receiver), and Luke Fulton (linebacker); all are in the portal.

First-year head coach Mel Tucker has had six student-athletes enter the portal this season, including Dobbs, Barnett, Fulton, Marcel Lewis, Charles Willekes, and running back Anthony Williams Jr.

However, entering the portal doesn't mean a player automatically leaves the team; they are simply allowed to be contacted by other universities.

So far, Tucker has been active within the portal himself, landing former Temple quarterback Anthony Russo and former Auburn RB Harold Joiner III.

"We're going to be very active in the portal as well," Tucker said earlier this year. "Anyone that is fit for our culture and can play the type of football that we need to play here and is willing to do what it takes to handle and thrive in our academic environment here, those are all guys that we are looking to acquire and add to our team."

