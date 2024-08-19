Michigan State Football to be Highlighted on the Big Ten Network
Few football programs in the Big Ten or the country have experienced as many changes as Michigan State has this offseason. Even fewer have experienced the eventful offseason Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State have experienced. Since he arrived, Coach Smith has dealt with costly departures and valuable additions to Michigan State’s football program.
The changes to Michigan State’s program have led to plenty of storylines for the Spartans entering the season. This is good news for one network that will soon visit Michigan State. The Big Ten Network travels around the country annually to each Big Ten school ahead of the upcoming season, and Michigan State is the next Big Ten school on the list.
The Big Ten Network has continued that tradition and will stop in East Lansing on Monday to visit Michigan State.
The network’s crew of Dave Revsine, Ashley Adamson, Gerry DiNardo, Howard Griffith and Yogi Roth will do a deep dive into Michigan State’s football team this upcoming season, which will give fans a deeper look at what will be a very different Michigan State football program than what they have had the last few seasons. The show will include interviews with players and coaches while analyzing Michigan State football’s expectations for the upcoming season.
Michigan State's new head coach is attempting to rebuild the football program from scratch. Since accepting the job, he has dealt with his fair share of adversity. The network’s annual coverage of fall camp will give Michigan State fans a closer look into the vastly redone program’s inner workings.
While Michigan State is still preparing for the upcoming season, its first under Coach Smith, the coverage from the Big Ten Network could also serve as a recruiting tool, of sorts, to players around the country who may soon be looking for a new home or for high school players who are considering committing to Michigan State in the future.
In today’s college football landscape, every bit of positive press counts. As Michigan State looks to remain a presence on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, a positive showing on the Big Ten Network could help a few players decide to join Smith’s attempt to rebuild Michigan State’s football program.
