Michigan State Gets a Little More Respect in Recent Conference Rankings
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have had their fair share of challenges since Smith arrived in East Lansing.
As Michigan State's football program begins its rebuild, Smith undoubtedly has an uphill battle, on and off the field. Smith wants Michigan State’s resurgence to happen quickly. They may not be far from that happening, but it will take continued resiliency from Coach Smith and Michigan State.
The difficulties Michigan State has faced have been wide-ranging. It lost numerous players, including multiple starters, to the transfer portal. While Michigan State finished with one of the better transfer portal classes in the country, it will still have many new faces on the roster and the coaching staff.
In addition to Michigan State’s subpar season last season, this has led to low expectations. Its four wins last season were tied for the second-fewest wins Michigan State has had in a season over 30 years. Michigan State’s difficulties off the field have also been reflected in the preseason rankings from most college experts, who do not believe they can overcome them.
The Spartans also enter this season with one of the most challenging schedules in the country, which has likely tempered the expectations most college football experts have for them. Michigan State has routinely been ranked as one of the worst two or three teams in the Big Ten in preseason polls this offseason.
The preseason USA TODAY Sports Network poll recently ranked Michigan State as the 13th-best team in the 18-team Big Ten conference. While the jump may be small, it is still a big deal, as being ranked 13th means Michigan State is not that far away from being ranked in the top half of the Big Ten.
It is also worth noting that Michigan State plays three of the teams they are ranked ahead of. This is important because if Michigan State can prove on the field that they are better than those three teams –Illinois, Indiana, and Purdue–by beating them over the final four games of the season, it will likely mean Michigan State goes to a bowl game in Coach Smith’s first season at the helm.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.