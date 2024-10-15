Michigan State Has Plenty Riding on Upcoming Matchup With Iowa
There were few expectations for Michigan State’s football program entering the season.
The team had numerous new additions and subtractions from last season’s team, which left many unknowns surrounding the program entering this season. Michigan State began the season with a new head coach and quarterback, amongst many other positions.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith did an admirable job in the transfer portal, securing one of the top-ranked transfer portal classes of the offseason. The recruiting class, along with Smith’s coaching staff, helped Michigan State begin the rebuilding process and expedited it.
After multiple sportsbooks set Michigan State’s predicted win total around four games or so, the Spartans won their first three games of the season. This immediately reset expectations for Michigan State this season. With teams only needing to win six games to receive an invitation to a bowl game, Michigan State was halfway to bowl eligibility and nearly reached their expected season win total after the season’s first three weeks.
Then, after a solid start to the season, the Spartans hit a rough patch. While playing without some of their best playmakers, Michigan State’s narrow loss to Boston College was the start to the three-game losing streak the Spartans are currently on.
The Spartans’ losses to Ohio State and Oregon were understandable, as there was a significant talent difference between Michigan State and those schools. While there is undoubtedly also a talent differential between Michigan State and Iowa, the Hawkeyes are a little more beatable than the Buckeyes and the Ducks.
This means that while Michigan State will face an uphill battle this weekend against Iowa, they have a reasonable chance of pulling off the upset. Iowa may have more talent than Michigan State, but Michigan State has had an extra week to prepare for Iowa, increasing the chance they can walk away victorious.
The Spartans' losing streak makes their matchup against Iowa a critical game. After Iowa, Michigan State will hit the road to face Michigan in another game, and they will likely be underdogs. If Michigan State loses to Iowa, it will head to Ann Arbor on a four-game losing streak that could quickly turn into a five-game losing streak, officially putting the Spartans in freefall mode.
However, if they beat Iowa, it will be a building block to a successful season and would give the Spartans a spark before facing their archrival. There is more riding on their matchup with Iowa than a singular win or loss.
