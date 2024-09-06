Michigan State Has Some Work to do to Contend in the Big Ten
Michigan State football finds itself at a pivotal moment as the 2024 season unfolds.
The Big Ten conference is looking stronger than ever, with several teams emerging as national contenders. For the Spartans to remain competitive, they must step up their performance and keep pace with the rising standards of the conference. The days when Michigan State could rely on its history and sporadic strong seasons are over — consistent excellence is now the expectation.
The Big Ten's top teams are playing at an elite level, setting the bar high for the rest of the conference. Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State have all established themselves as perennial College Football Playoff contenders, with rosters stacked with NFL-caliber talent and deep recruiting classes.
Michigan’s dominance, in particular, has put added pressure on the Spartans, as the Wolverines are not only succeeding on the national stage but also reclaiming bragging rights in the rivalry. Ohio State continues to boast one of the most explosive offenses in the country, while Penn State is building a complete, well-rounded team under head coach James Franklin.
Other Big Ten programs, such as Wisconsin and Iowa, remain competitive as well, with solid defenses and a strong ground game. Meanwhile, Nebraska, Minnesota and Illinois are making strides to close the gap between the conference’s elite and the rest of the field. With the Big Ten expanding to include teams like USC, Oregon, Washington, and UCLA, the level of competition will only increase, adding more urgency for Michigan State to find its footing.
For Michigan State to step up, several things must happen. The Spartans need improved consistency on both sides of the ball. Quarterback play has been a concern, and stabilizing that position is crucial.
The defense, which has struggled in recent seasons, must regain its toughness and ability to contain high-powered offenses. Recruiting also needs to improve in the off-season to bring in top-tier talent that can compete with the heavyweights in the conference.
Coach Jonathan Smith is facing increasing pressure to deliver, as the Big Ten continues to evolve into one of the strongest conferences in college football. If Michigan State wants to avoid falling behind, it needs to raise its level of play immediately, both in conference matchups and on the national stage.
